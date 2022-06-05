ARLINGTON, Texas — Abraham Toro scored on a wild pitch by Brock Burke in the 10th inning to complete Seattle's late-game rally and beating the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.
Seattle cored three in the ninth off Matt Bush, who had his third blown save this season, to tie the score 5-5. Then Toro, an automatic runner, advanced to third base on a groundout by Dylan Moore and scored on ball four to Adam Frazier from Burke (3-1).
Diego Castillo (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Seattle, and Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless 10th to earn his fourth save in six opportunities this season.
Eugenio Suarez had four RBIs for the Mariners, including a solo home run on the first pitch of the fourth inning.
Texas’ five runs were scored on home runs — including the first major-league homer for rookie Ezequiel Duran, who was recalled from Double-A Frisco before making his big-league debut on Saturday. Duran singled in the second inning for his first hit in the majors.
Adolis Garcia, Marcus Semien and Mitch Garver also homered for the Rangers.
Texas starter Martin Perez came in leading the major leagues with a 1.42 ERA. He allowed two runs, raising his ERA to 1.56. The New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes took over the big-league lead (1.50).
Seattle rookie right-hander George Kirby allowed the homers to Garcia and Semien among five hits in six innings.
It was Garcia’s fourth homer in his last eight games and Semien’s third in his last nine games after beginning his first Texas season with 43 homerless games.
Semien hit 45 homers last season with Toronto, the most ever by a primary second baseman in the major leagues.
Suarez’s first-pitch homer leading off the fourth inning ended a 69 1/3-inning homerless streak for Perez that began after the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres homered off him last Sept. 24 when he pitched for Boston.
Also Sunday:
YANKEES 5, TIGERS 4: NEW YORK — Josh Donaldson hit a 10th-inning sacrifice fly, and the New York Yankees came from behind twice to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 to reach the one-third mark of the season at 39-15, the best in the major leagues in 21 years. Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the fifth off overcame an early deficit and the Yankees won for the 10th time in 12 games, completing a three-game sweep of the Tigers and extending their winning streak to six. Their 39-15 record is the winngest after the season’s first third since the 2001 Seattle Mariners were 42-12.
GIANTS 5, MARLINS 1: MIAMI — Donovan Walton hit a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in San Francisco's win over Miami. Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip. Junis (3-1) limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Camilo Doval closed in the ninth. The Giants stranded four runners through the first three innings before Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Miami starter Braxton Garrett (0-1) was lifted after Walton’s shot. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, Garrett allowed four runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.