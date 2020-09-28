A man died after plunging off a cliff into the surf Sunday at the Oregon Coast, troopers say.
Steven Gastelum climbed a tree on the cliff's edge along the Devil's Cauldron Overlook Trail in Oswald West State Park to pose for a photograph, Oregon State Police said, citing an early investigation.
A limb broke, and Gastelum fell about 100 feet into the Pacific Ocean, according to OSP.
Authorities in a helicopter and on personal watercrafts worked to find Gastelum, a 43-year-old Seaside resident, and bring him to shore.
The state police said he was taken to a Tillamook hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
