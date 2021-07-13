Redmond resident Mike Schiel was surprised when he found out he was chosen as the 2021 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo grand marshal, the annual event’s highest honor.
“It was a real surprise,” Schiel said. “Usually Grand Marshals are folks that aren’t directly involved in the inner workings of the fair, which I am, but I feel very honored.”
Schiel is a long-time Redmond resident, educator and Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo organizer.
Schiel first moved to Redmond in 1972 to teach English at Redmond High School after leaving a career in radio and advertising in the Willamette Valley.
He continued working as an educator for 45 years. On top of teaching English, he coached football, cheer squad and was active in student activities. He became assistant principal in 1982 before he began working as a counselor.
He transferred to Hugh Hartman Middle School in 1995, where he helped open the new building before leaving in 2004.
Schiel continued to work with marginalized and at-risk kids as an expulsion hearings officer in all Central Oregon school districts until he retired in 2017.
Additionally, Schiel also served on the Redmond Commission for Children and Families and was an active member of the Redmond Education Foundation.
“Mike has always believed in giving back to his community,” reads Schiel’s biography on the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo website.
In 1991, Schiel joined the Fair Association as director of on-grounds entertainment, a role he loved because he got to spend time working with kids and music.
He spent 30 years in the role. He also served as Fair Association president for many years. Now, he continues to serve on the Fair Association in an ad hoc capacity.
Schiel loves to spend time at the fair with his family.
He and his wife Marilyn have been married for 53 years and have three sons and three grandchildren. One of Schiel’s sons, a musician, has gotten to play on the Fair’s on-grounds stage multiple times.
The Fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s return makes it a special year, Schiel said.
“It’s a strange situation this year,” he said. “But we’re going to have a fair and a rodeo, and that’s a good thing. I’m very grateful for that.”
