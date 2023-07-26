The veteran Nashville country band Lonestar has recorded and released a lot of big hits over the past three decades, including "What About Now" and "Smile" and "No News" and "Tell Her" and "I'm Already There" and "My Front Porch Looking In" and so on and so on. Dedicated country fans will recognize most of those songs, which were staples on country radio in the '90s and '00s.
But Lonestar also released one song that just about everyone will recognize, whether they care about country or not. In 1999, the band's starry eyed power ballad "Amazed" was a mega-smash that more or less took over the world, reaching #1 not only the country singles chart, but also the Billboard 100, which tracks the biggest songs in America, regardless of genre. At that time, "Amazed" became the first new country song to top the Billboard 100 since "Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton in 1983.
You can bet they'll play it when they perform at General Duffy's in Redmond Friday night. Heck, they probably ought to play it twice.
Lonestar: 6 p.m. Friday, doors open 4 p.m., $45, General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, generalduffys.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
