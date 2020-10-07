Jack Zika, the Republican incumbent seeking a second term in Oregon’s 53rd House District, which covers Deschutes County and part of Bend, faces Democratic challenger Emerson Levy, a Bend attorney making her first run at public office.
Both candidates prioritize improving affordable housing, child care and education in the region, but have different ideas to accomplish those goals.
Emerson Levy
Levy, 35, who works in finance law and as a green-energy consultant, said she is focused on creating a better future for children like her 5-year-old daughter through more housing, a cleaner environment and quality child care options.
Levy plans to propose a new child care system she calls a shared service model. An example would be a business offering a room in its office to the children of its employees. Finding smaller spaces for child care is more possible than child care providers trying to find land and build large centers, Levy said.
“We are not building huge child care centers,” Levy said. “That’s not just realistic with the land and capital situation we are in right now.”
Levy, the past president of the Moms Club of Bend, a non profit support group for local mothers, said another priority for her is creating legislation that supports school safety.
Specifically, she plans to introduce a plan to install silent alarm systems in schools that would help law enforcement respond more quickly to a school shooting or fire. Similar alarms are being added to schools across the nation, she said.
“I want to bring that to Oregon,” Levy said.
Levy, who works on solar energy projects as a lawyer and consultant, said addressing climate change will be a focus of her time in the state Legislature. She plans to support efforts to curb climate change, but in a way that creates new jobs.
“When we talk about ways we can combat climate change and bring jobs to Oregon, a lot of that surrounds clean energy jobs,” Levy said.
Jack Zika
Zika, a 42-year-old Realtor from Redmond, was elected to House District 53 in 2018 after serving on the Redmond Planning Commission.
In a second two-year term, Zika plans to keep working on affordable housing and day care options in Central Oregon.
Zika wants to build off of an affordable housing program in Redmond, where a 485-unit complex called Skyline Village was built on 40 acres of county land. The land was donated from Deschutes County to Redmond, which expanded its urban growth boundary to accept the land.
Zika believes the Redmond program would be successful in other cities.
“If I get the statewide plan to go through then every city in Oregon could enjoy that and try to add housing where they could,” Zika said. “I would like to take that statewide and give that to cities as another tool in the toolbox.”
Access to housing is another important issue for Zika, who serves on the state’s Task Force on Addressing Racial Disparities in Home Ownership. On the task force, Zika has worked on a plan to have Realtors and mortgage brokers visit high schools to teach students about how to financially plan for homeownership and what programs are available.
“Just to let them know there are these options available and homeownership is attainable,” Zika said.
As for child care, Zika has crafted a bill that gives tax credits to day care providers. The credits hopefully ease financial hurdles to opening a day care and should encourage property owners to lease their space to day care operations, Zika said.
“It’s so difficult to find day care spots here in Central Oregon and really throughout the whole state,” Zika said. “This has been a very important issue for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.