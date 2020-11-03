Jack Zika, the Republican incumbent for Oregon House District 53, led Democratic challenger Emerson Levy with 54.8% of the vote, according to initial returns in Tuesday’s general election.
Zika, of Redmond, is seeking his second term representing the district, which covers Deschutes County and part of Bend. The former Redmond Planning Commission member was originally elected to the state Legislature in 2018.
Zika said Tuesday he was thankful for his supporters and excited to see the high voter turnout.
“I appreciate their vote of confidence and basically rehiring me for another two years,” Zika said.
The Redmond real estate agent plans to keep working to create more affordable housing and day care options in Central Oregon, and across the state. Zika wants to expand affordable housing programs similar to the one he supported in Redmond that created a 483-unit complex on 40 acres of land donated from Deschutes County to the city of Redmond.
Levy, a Bend attorney who was making her first run at public office, planned to use her experience in finance law and as a green-energy consultant to tackle issues like climate change, child care and housing, she said. Levy worked on solar energy projects and considered climate change a top priority.
As the past president of the Moms Club of Bend, a nonprofit support group for local mothers, Levy also prioritized creating legislation to support school safety.
