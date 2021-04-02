By JACKSON HOGAN • The Bulletin
Bend teenager Roman Russell began his career in the film industry like many before him: as an unpaid intern performing grunt work.
Before filming began Wednesday morning, Russell stood motionless in front of a camera, holding a white card, to correct the coloring. And during filming, Russell operated the teleprompter so Respect Outside co-founder and CEO Gina McClard could read her message for a short film about avoiding sexual harassment in outdoor workplaces.
Still, Russell — an 18-year-old senior at Baker Web Academy — said he was already enjoying his new job at Bend production studios Wahoo Films.
“It’s been hectic, but a good amount of hectic,” he said, chuckling. “I’ve had a lot of fun with it already.”
Russell is one of 32 high school and college students in Deschutes and Jefferson counties who have started an internship this school year with the help of Bend organization Youth CareerConnect.Youth CareerConnect — operated by the nonprofit Economic Development for Central Oregon — has linked local students with internships since 2017. And despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the organization to pause operations last spring, Youth CareerConnect staffers began helping students again this fall.
Now, nearly 45 local businesses, from medical nonprofits to airplane manufacturers to real estate companies, are offering internships to students.
“Businesses are recovering. We’ve got a lot of opportunities coming in,” said Larry Holeman, Youth CareerConnect’s Bend internship coordinator. “Students are getting interviews and placed.”
Although some interns are working inside offices, stores and manufacturing centers, other students are still working remotely, Holeman said.
Many of these positions just opened back up this winter. Last fall, while waiting for more jobs to become available, Youth CareerConnect staff focused on helping students build resumes and hone interview skills — two important factors to getting a job, Holeman said.
“A resume gets you in the door, and an interview closes the deal,” he said. “These are skills they’ll take now, through the end of their career.”
Holeman said there are many benefits for students who get an internship through Youth CareerConnect. It’s not only immediate perks, like earning college credit and having something unique to put on a college application — these internships also help teens figure out what they’re interested in, and how to thrive in an adult work setting.
“Think about it as a real world classroom,” Holeman said.
Youth CareerConnect is expecting even more internship opportunities to be available this summer for students, as the weather gets nicer and COVID-19 cases hopefully continue to fall, said Debbie Taylor, the group’s Jefferson County internship coordinator.
“I’ve had so many (jobs) come into the system in the last two weeks, oh my goodness,” she said. “These businesses are ready to get behind these kids and get them started in the industry.”
The three Youth CareerConnect coordinators — one for Bend, one for Redmond and one for Jefferson County — are working to make sure students have a variety of internship opportunities, Taylor said. She’s used her connections built from 16 years living in Madras to hunt down great jobs for teens, she said — from the Madras Animal Hospital to a seed seller in Metolius.
“There’s quite a few business owners I know personally,” Taylor said. “And if I don’t know them, I know somebody to make a warm introduction, or I’m not shy to walk into the door and introduce myself.”
