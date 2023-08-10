As the summer went on, Robine Bots could see the growth in confidence in one of her interns as he worked helping to care for the 145 farm animals on her sanctuary.
The intern, one of three at her sanctuary from the nonprofit Youth Rising, is part of YouthForce, a program with the nonprofit that places young adults with disabilities into summer internships.
YouthForce organizers said interns have grown more self-assured as they’ve gone through the program, which has grown rapidly within the last year. Local businesses that have hosted interns said that their positive experiences were bolstered by helping the interns learn in a safe environment.
Bots, founder and director of nonprofit Harmony Farm Sanctuary, just outside Bend, hosted an intern from the program last year. This summer, Youth Rising sent more to the sanctuary.
“The one guy that’s been with us for about six weeks, I can just see him blossoming right before our eyes,” said Bots. “I could see him gaining confidence. He could do the tasks of the job without a lot of direction.”
Bots said the first few weeks were difficult since the intern was getting used to the pressure of working a full time job with new people, but “once we got over that hump, he is doing amazing.”
The sanctuary has an array of rescued farm animals, including but not limited to cows, horses, sheep, alpacas, ducks, turkeys, rabbits, a llama and a cat. The interns have been helping with watering, filling hay nets, feeding and cleaning up after the animals. One of the newer interns is also interested in getting maintenance experience.
Each intern was trained and paired with different experienced volunteers from the sanctuary so they would learn what it’s like to take direction from different people, Bots said.
“My goal is to provide a safe space for the interns to learn and grow,” said Bots. “The side goal is for the youth to have really positive interactions with the animals that we have here, where they are benefiting from being around the animals and the animals are benefiting from being around the new interns.”
Youth Rising’s YouthForce program has grown rapidly
This summer, Youth Rising has been able to place 22 young adults in Deschutes County into 160-hour paid internships with local businesses or organizations, said Kayla McClure, Youth Rising development specialist.
“There’s a variety of ways and places that they can do their summer work experience,” she said. “The students that we serve usually have some sort of barrier to employment.”
Developmental disabilities include attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome, among others. YouthForce organizers worked with school districts, special education departments and Youth Transition Program officials to organize its summer internship program. Organizers also spent much of their time contacting local businesses to find those interested in taking on interns.
This is the fourth year YouthForce has been working in Oregon. The program now has young people in six counties across the state.
McClure said the program has grown rapidly. Last year, YouthForce had 80 participating youths, and this year it has 220. Interns are individually matched to the businesses they want to work for.
Getting help in the kitchen
As a veteran and the father of a child with autism, Brad Guthrie , talent manager at Tetherow Resort, felt strongly about making sure interns with barriers to the workforce are given a chance to learn and grow.
Last summer, he reached out to agencies and organizations to let them know that Tetherow was interested in interns and new employees. Tetherow had a few Youth Rising interns last summer, and has two this summer.
“Not everybody is educated as to what everybody’s individual special needs are,” said Guthrie. “I’ve been dealing with that community for a long time now. I have an idea of what to talk about, what to ask, get down to understand them, their capabilities, what their needs are, what their wants are and what they’re trying to get out of this.”
One intern is working in one of the restaurants, and the other is working on golf course maintenance. Guthrie said he hopes the interns walk away from the experience with the knowledge that there are people who will help them and listen to them.
Guthrie also worked with Bend Dial-A-Ride, a ride service for people with disabilities, to make sure the service could enter Tetherow property and drive employees and interns who needed rides.
“For me, it’s more for our management team, our employees, to learn that not everybody fits on a piece of paper. Not everybody is in a box,” said Guthrie.
The SCP Hotel in Redmond hosted interns both last year and this summer, said Kristen Budz, assistant general manager. The interns worked in the provisions market, in engineering, and as dishwashers. The hotel hired two of the interns from last year as part-time employees.
“Our goal was to work with them on the whole process,” said Budz. “A lot of them have never had jobs before, so getting an idea of what it’s like to work and what you do if you need to call off for the day... An environment where we’re really understanding and want to support them is helpful for them.”
A sense of confidence
The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance, which works with food access programs and agricultural resources, hosted an intern last summer who helped out with the Grow and Give program at the Bend Farmers Market and the NorthWest Crossing Farmers Market.
The program collects surplus donations from farms, which are then donated to NeighborImpact.
Abigail Gustke, the organization’s community food access manager, said of intern’s experiences, “I think something we really hoped she walked away with from the experience was a stronger understanding of positivity and professionalism.”
Gustke said the team had a great learning experience throughout the summer.
McClure of Youth Rising wants to make sure interns have a sense of confidence and independence.
“Being able to self-advocate for themselves and ask questions and ask for accommodations when needed without feeling less than is really what the core of the program is in my mind,” she said.
Youth Rising is always looking for new business partners and employers who can accommodate interns in safe environments where they can learn.
“For the students we serve, it does take a special kind of community member,” said McClure. “We need more people that are willing to step up and help teach the next generation how to work.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.