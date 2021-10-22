Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is seeking mentors, over the age of 21, who can spend six to 12 hours a month for a minimum of one year with their “Littles,” or child mentees.
There are currently 20 young boys and girls who are waiting to be matched with a mentor in the Redmond area, according to a press release.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national mentoring program affiliated with J Bar J Youth Services, which has operated in the area since 1994. The program served 234 children facing challenges in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties in 2020 and over 300 in 2019.
“A mentor assures young people that someone cares, will be there through challenges, and help them see the strength in themselves,” said Bridget Albert, an outreach specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “Mentoring has been shown to improve the futures of mentees through better grades, achievement of higher levels of education, and improved relationships.”
The organization is a part of the nation’s largest mentoring network solely supported by donors and volunteers, the release said.
“Truly, our kids need mentoring now more than ever because of the pandemic,” said Albert. “This has been a very scary time for kids, and they need positive adult role models who will listen to them and be in their corner. We want our mentors to get their Littles away from the screens and out enjoying the beauty of Central Oregon.”
To learn more on how you can become a mentor, go to bbbsco.org or call 541-312-6047.
