The pandemic has taken on a toll on children’s mental health, with the full impact not likely to be understood for decades. But one thing proven to help children experiencing mental health problems is the presence of a reliable, caring adult.
Youth mentorship organizations in Central Oregon had to effectively shut down when the pandemic hit and the area’s schools, libraries, coffee shops and trampoline parks closed their doors, leaving hundreds of kids in Central Oregon without a vital resource. They’re now trying to ramp back up and spread the word they need children, as well as adults.
“We’re really trying to tell people: Kids need help,” said Sandy Cassio, director of Central Oregon Big Brothers Big Sisters. “In 20 years, we’ll still be feeling the effects in our community of what is happening right now to kids. I think we’re not aware enough of that.”
Prior to the pandemic, Central Oregon Big Brothers Big Sisters oversaw around 400 adult-child mentoring relationships per year. Today, the number is down to around 149. Much of that has to do with school closures, with the majority of mentorships facilitated through school district partners, though it’s also due to fewer volunteers and fewer children.
“It’s been a significant change,” Cassio said. “And my big concern is the need is greater than ever. I know, the phrase, ‘now, more than ever’ has become cliche, but it really applies here.”
Kids feel much of what their parents feel, and trauma experienced in childhood can stay with a person for a lifetime. There’s been a lot for parents to worry about for the last 18 months, including economic hardship, health concerns and social isolation. Domestic violence calls increased in Central Oregon during the pandemic as well.
Children had plenty to stress about on their own during the pandemic, with separation from friends and academic dislocation and the associated education gap. Nationwide, emergency room visits by children experiencing mental health crises rose by around 25%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
“There are definitely a lot of kids in our community who are struggling,” said Bob Moore, head of the Deschutes County’s Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth program.
Housed in the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the partnership program pairs mentors with children who have a parent involved in the criminal justice system. Today, there are 35 child-mentor pairings in the program. Prior to the pandemic, the program averaged around 45.
Moore suspects families in the program were among the hardest hit economically in Central Oregon during the pandemic. Many parents work in service-industry jobs that depend on tourism, an industry that shut down completely in March 2020. “You had kids who didn’t have much to begin with, and you took more from them,” Moore said.
The new COVID-19 landscape involves navigating the sensitive subjects of masks and vaccines, Moore said. For legal reasons, he’s reluctant to ask parents or prospective mentors if they’re vaccinated. So he’s adapted his usual introductory conversations.
Some volunteers are resistant to wearing masks. Moore is also wary of volunteers who might create problems in the community.
“What I’m asking is, what are the steps you’re taking to keep your family safe?” Moore said. “Part of that is just to hear their philosophy on where they’re at.”
Partnerships for Youth volunteers are asked to wear facemasks when they travel in vehicles with children or are otherwise in close contact with others, and also to respect the wishes of businesses and other operators who require masking and/or social distancing.
With the debate of masking and combating COVID-19 highly politicized and emotional, Moore said he looks for examples of common ground.
“I’m not looking for perfect alignment, but I am looking to make sure I don’t put a vaxxer with an anti-vaxxer,” Moore said. “I’m having a lot of really interesting conversations about faith and personal interests and activities that people connect with. We’re trying to really thread the needle and find common ground.”
For much of the 2020 winter, Moore drove around with two lawn chairs in the back of his truck. He wanted to continue performing one-on-one meetings with families and prospective volunteers in-person, and that meant several frigid encounters outside people’s houses, he said.
Partnerships for Youth will hold its next orientation-training class Sept. 25. It will be the fourth time the quarterly meeting has been held remotely.
For more information call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org.
