After being canceled for two years because of COVID-19, Hospice of Redmond's Camp Sunrise will return this summer to help children overcome grief associated with the loss of a loved one.
Prior to the pandemic, the youth grief camp included a three-day program at Suttle Lake. But this year it will be condensed into a one-day event on June 4, when children suffering the loss of a loved one will meet with a group of peers and adult councilors to process, and ultimately deal with their grief.
“The camp itself is an expressive arts program," said Diane Kellstrom, Camp Sunrise director and bereavement coordinator for Hospice of Redmond. "We do the work with the children through art activities and movement activities and some talk therapy, but mostly it is expressive art where they express themselves in whatever capacity they are comfortable with so they can get these feelings outside of them."
The camp — the longest running of its kind in Oregon — is free and offered once a year to children in Central Oregon age 7-14. Children from outside the region can also attend as long as they have a connection in the tri-county area, Kellstrom said.
“This is really one of the most heartwarming outcomes we’ve witnessed each year at camp," Kellstrom said. "And that is how beneficial it is for grieving children to have the opportunity to come together with their peers to share their sadness. It is a great comfort to them to know they aren’t alone. And that they share a similar reaction to their losses and that they can help and be helped by other children who really understand their pain."
Kellstrom said children often feel alone in the process of grieving because they tend not to express themselves to the adults in their life as to not burden them with more sadness. At Camp Sunrise, they are able to support each other and help each other work though their grief.
Gina Blanchette, spokeswoman for the Redmond School District, said the district will sometimes refer children who are dealing with the loss of loved ones one to Camp Sunrise.
The camp is open to a total of 40 children. In addition to schools, children are referred to the camp by churches, counselors, organizations and agencies that serve youth and families.
When the children arrive to Camp Sunrise, usually about half of them don't seem too happy to be there, said Larry Wright, lead councilor at Camp Sunrise. But after they get settled, they eventually open up. They realize they are not alone.
“A lot of them witnessed a death, whether it's a parent, a sibling or a grandparent," Wright said. "And so it is a very difficult thing for them. But to give them a safe place to open up and to talk and to be angry and to cry and do whatever they need to do to work through their process and to start healing from it — it is just super rewarding to be able to do that.”
Part of the camp experience is learning tools and coping mechanisms they can take home with them, Wright said. Arts and crafts, music, group exercises, therapy dogs, and interactions with others are all part of the program.
“Every year is different, I’ve learned not to have expectations, because when I do they are always wrong," Wright added about Camp Sunrise. "Every year camp has a different feel depending on the situations the kids have gone through, and how the group clicks as a unit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.