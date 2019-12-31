Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of the Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum

100 years ago

For the week ending

Jan. 4, 1920

Fans pleased by service on game

Although no paper was published on New Year's Day, Bulletin news service was extended to everyone in Bend. One thing was of prime importance to hundreds of football fans in the city, the outcome of the Oregon-Harvard game at Pasadena, and reports by quarters were specially ordered and duplicate copies filed at the Metropolitan where a crowd of gridiron enthusiasts made their headquarters all afternoon, eagerly awaiting returns on the big east and west contest.

News of Oregon's defeat in the second quarter, when Church's touchdown, and A. Horween's goal kick established a one point lead over Steers' place kick and Manerude's drop kick, dampened the spirits of the bulletin board watchers, but the crowd was for the most part well-satisfied. Harvard backers rejoiced in the victory, while those who favored Oregon had for the most part conceded Harvard a much longer lead in the score.

Officers in fear of new beverages

That a real need is being felt in Bend for apparatus to test the alcoholic content of liquids believed to be liquor, is the declaration of Police Judge D.H. Peoples, who has found that human stomachs will not stand up under the rapid erosive action of some of the potions now being sold under the guise of whiskey. Two bottles of suspicious looking stuff are now in the custody of the court, but no one has had courage to ascertain just what the contents might be, and in consequence charges against the individuals from whom the bottles were taken, have been dropped.

In each case, the bottle held a dark, mysterious looking fluid, the smell of which brought up faint recollections — only faint ones, however, — of brass rails, mahogany bars, and suave, white-aproned gentlemen inquiring your pleasure. In former days, some hardy official could be found who would venture to sample contraband liquors, but they now declare that a machine gun and the mysterious beverages recently confiscated are in one and the same class for deadliness.

Will increase trout output

With 9,000,000 trout spawn at hand at Elk Lake, some 3,000,000 fry will be hatched at the Tumalo Fish Hatchery, and if additional troughs can be secured, 2,000,000 will be added to this amount. W.C. Birdsall, through whose efforts the building of the hatchery was due, is in communication with Master Fish Warden Clinton, and hopes that the needed equipment can be obtained.

On authorization from Mr. Clinton, Mr. Birdsall has just ordered a service truck to be used in transfer of eggs, and distribution of fry.

Faculty Of B.H.S. increased by one

Miss Agnes Campbell, sister of President P.L. Campbell, of the University of Oregon, has been engaged to teach mathematics and English in the senior high school in Bend. It was announced this morning by City Superintendent Moore. Miss Campbell is a graduate of the State University, and has had two years of graduate work at Columbia in addition.

Growth in the number of pupils registered and the increase expected for the second semester, have made it necessary to add to the present teaching force, Mr. Moore explained. Miss Campbell will be in Bend in time for the opening of the spring term, January 26.

Headlines: Census starts all over U.S. — Nationwide attack made on radicals – red plot foiled, 4500 are taken in government net — Highest court makes ruling against beer — Accept treaty on January 10 – ratification to be exchanged between Germany and 14 allied powers

75 years ago

For the week ending

Jan. 4, 1945

Bend's first 1945 baby is tiny girl

A five-pound, 14-ounce girl holds the Bend New Year baby title for 1945 although she was a little late, arriving at 4:47 a.m., on January 2. The child, as yet un-named, was born to Mr. and Mrs. D.A. Rutherford of route 2 at the Mayne nursing home.

Little Miss Rutherford is a second child. Her brother, Dwight Eugene, will be two in February.

Piluso to handle games in Bend

Bend high school hoopsters will open their 1945 competition when they meet their old rivals, Klamath Falls, on the local court this week-end.

The Bears have not won a game from the Pelicans since 1936, and this year's team is anxious to change the trend. Last year the Klamath outfit beat the locals easily in a two game series played in mid-January.

The games this year are rated as toss-ups with the Bears having an edge on height and lettermen while the Pelicans will be faster and have had the advantage of more game competition to date.

An added feature of the series will be the officiating of Emil Piluso, noted coast conference whistle-tooter whose services have been secured for the series.

Games will be played on Friday and Saturday nights.

Mystery balloon found in Oregon

Portland, Ore., — A large balloon — probably of Japanese origin — found in rugged, wooded country some 38 miles southeast of Portland was the object of an intensive investigation today by tight-lipped FBI agents and army officers.

Discovery of the curious sphere Sunday afternoon by unidentified residents of the area lent added significance to the finding of two other mysterious balloons recently in the northwest.

About three weeks ago a balloon identified as Japanese was found near Kalispell, Mont. The balloon — presumably similar to the one found yesterday — was reported large enough to transport 4 or 5 men, and was further reported to carry incendiary devices. It apparently was made of processed paper. Only last week a second mysterious balloon was found near Tacoma, Wash., but it has not been confirmed whether it was of Japanese origin.

G-men said it would be up to the army to announce whether the sphere found near here was Japanese. The area in which it was discovered was near Estacada, site of a large power plant, and some miles away lies the important part of Portland's water system — the Bull Run headworks.

School vacation ends tomorrow

All Deschutes county schools are expected to open tomorrow morning, following a vacation that was a day longer than usual, school officials said today. All 125 teachers employed in the county are expected to be on hand for, up to noon, school officials had received none of the telegrams reading, "Due to illness..."

Semester examinations at Bend high school start on Tuesday, Jan. 9, R.E. Jewel, principal, stated today. No Bend high pupils are scheduled to graduate following the examinations, Jewell said, adding that while several young men expect to be called up for military duty in the spring, all of them plan to start the new semester's work.

50 years ago

For the week ending

Jan. 4, 1970

Airport fire causes heavy damage

Fire early this morning in a hangar at Roberts Field in Redmond is expected to total at least $500,000 in damage, according to the principal owner of the destroyed property, Calvin Butler. Seven airplanes and airplane parts were destroyed in the blaze.

Butler, who operates a charter and spray service along with aircraft repair shops at Roberts Field, owned three of the planes. He said only one, a new Cessna, was insured.

He also lost a B-26 slurry fire retardant plane and a Stearman sprayer, a biplane. Butler said his supply of replacement parts, worth "many thousands of dollars," also was uninsured.

A B-17, owned by Dennis Conner, Medford, was rolled away from the fire by spectators, but it sustained some heat damage. Parts for the B-17 were lost.

The four private planes in the hangar were believed to be fully insured. Lost were two Piper Super Cubs, one owned by Laddie Lash, Redmond, a pilot for Butler, and one owned by Phillip Dahl and Harold Barclays, area lumbermen; a Stinson owned by Anson McCook, sales representative at Sunriver, and a Beechcraft Bonanza owned by Grover Palen, Prineville.

A volunteer fireman, Paul McCoy, Redmond, was taken to Central Oregon District Hospital after he became ill from smoke inhalation. All four Redmond fire trucks and standby units from Prineville and Bend were at the scene.

A passing Oregon State Police officer, Officer Willard Johnston, discovered the fire at 1:45 a.m. The hangar roof collapsed about 15 minutes later.

The last fire truck left the scene at 8 a.m. Redmond city maintenance crews were standing by late this morning.

Full extent of loss will not be known for several days until inventory can be taken. Butler said the loss was a "terrible blow," adding he can't evaluate now what long-range effect it will have on his business. He has at least five other planes in Oregon and Washington.

The building, the only wood hangar at the airport, also was uninsured. The airport was built by the Army Air Corps during WWII. It was turned over to the city for operation under a federal patent after the war.

John Berning, public works superintendent for the city, said the city decided many years ago that cost of insuring the airport buildings (premiums are estimated about $24,000 annually) was not feasible.

The hangar was leased to Butler by the Redmond Airport Commission. Butler said insurance on aircraft is extremely high and he had decided that taking the chance "was the only way." Cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation will continue when the ashes have cooled.

25 years ago

For the week ending

Jan. 4, 1995

Blank CDs hit market

Ever wish that you could pop a conventional compact disc in your stereo and then make a recording? Well, beginning next month, you can.

That's when TDK Electronics Corp. begins selling CD-R, the first blank compact disc suitable for home use. Although it will cost about $25, at list price, it will be capable of holding 60 minutes of sound. "I think there will always be room for audio cassettes, but this is probably the future of home recording," said Steven Diamond, the CD product manager at TDK, a Port Washington, NY., unit of the big Japanese manufacturer.

This isn't the first time that consumers will be able to record onto a CD. Sony's MiniDisc player does that. But TDK, which also makes discs for the MiniDisc, believes the CD-R will be a big seller because the standard CD is so widely used.

Before you race to the nearest store, though, there are a few caveats. Only one compact disc machine, which is made by Pioneer, is currently able to assist you in recording and it costs about $2,000.

Moreover, TDK's disc does not function like the conventional audio cassette, because you can't erase what you've recorded. Once the allotted 60 minutes has been filled, the material on the disc becomes permanent.

"For the moment, (the Pioneer player) is for the real stereo buff. But over the next two years, you'll see prices come down," Diamond said. "And the erasable disc will be come available by then, too."