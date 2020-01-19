Compiled by the Deschutes County Historical Society from the archived copies of The Bulletin at the Deschutes Historical Museum.
100 years ago
For the week ending
Jan. 18, 1920
War doctor set to give address on work with refugee girls
Members of the Women’s Civic League will meet at 2:30 o’clock tomorrow afternoon at the gymnasium to hear an address by Dr. Estella Ford Warner, returned from war work overseas. Dr. Warner, in her work in Europe, had charge of the health and physical recreation of refugee girls in the war zones. Dr. Warner arrived in Bend this morning.
Data secured for new city fire map
Working with representatives of the Oregon Fire Rating Bureau, Arthur J. Mugg, of the Sanborn Map Co., is securing data from which a new fire map of the city will be made. The map now in use is only three years old, and ordinarily the Sanborn Company comes into a city only once in five years. The rapid growth of Bend, however, has made necessary a change from the rules usually followed.
State official sends laundry to Bend from Salem
Taking advantage of prices offered by the Bend Steam Laundry, a high state official is sending his soiled linen to Bend from Salem, being willing to pay the postage charges because of the lower rates and quality of work to be obtained at the local establishment, it was learned today. J. Edward Larson, proprietor of the laundry, confirmed the story, and showed a letter from the official which accompanied his first package of collars. He was unwilling, however, that his patron’s name be made public.
More school room will be provided
Construction started today on the Carroll Acres school, which is to be ready for use when the spring term begins on January 26. Additional school room will be provided by moving the old Kenwood two room building to a site close to the high school. The structure will have to be moved across the county bridge.
Census taker is busy at Millican
The census taker is in this neighborhood. She stayed at the Morgan home Wednesday night. She does most of her traveling on horse back.
75 years ago
For the week ending
Jan. 18, 1945
Key center, Hal Puddy, is ill; Beavers worried
Loss of Oregon State’s 6-foot, 4-inch letterman center, Hal Puddy, who is in the college infirmary with the flue, is a severe blow to the Orange’s hopes of turning in a win over the University of Oregon Webfeet here Saturday night.
Puddy, who tossed in 19 points against Washington last weekend, was rated one of the best scoring threats of the Staters. His place will be taken by either Ted Henningsen, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward, or Red Roche, a 6-foot, 8-inch transfer from the University of Hawaii.
Wood boxes for gifts liked by soldier stationed overseas
The Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., was praised in a V-Mail letter received today by The Bulletin, for the furnishing to Bend residents of wooden boxes for Christmas gifts overseas mailing to service folks. The letter was from Kenneth R. Braaten, a Bend soldier stationed in New Guinea. In the letter, Braaten also said that he had met Julius Ness, of Bend, in New Guinea and “had quite a visit.”
Regarding the wooden gift boxes, Braaten wrote: “I wish to take this opportunity to thank the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company Inc., and their employees who made it possible for our home town people to get wooden boxes to send Christmas gifts to men overseas. I have received mine and everything in it was all right. Some of the fellows received card board boxes and these were pretty badly crushed. So far I have received two of them, and wish that everything could be sent to us in wooden boxes.”
Library in Bend adds new service to obtain elusive books
The resources of the entire nation’s great libraries are at the service of Bend and Deschutes county residents, as the result of the recent affiliation of the Deschutes county library, with the Pacific Northwest Bibliographic center at Seattle, Miss Eleanor Brown county librarian, reported today.
The Pacific Northwest Bibliographic center, organized several years ago under a Carnegie foundation grant and with the help of WPA workers, is a union catalog, which includes copies of the card catalogs of many of the country’s largest libraries. It is maintained as a service to northwest libraries, and through its book finding service is a great boon to the budgets of smaller libraries, Miss Brown stated.
The plan works like this, according to the local librarian: John Doe comes in and asks for a specialized technical book, an old title out of print for many years, or an oddity falling practically into the rare book class. As always, the Deschutes county library turns first to the Oregon state library as a source of the desired book. At this point the bibliographic center enters the picture. If the state library does not have it, and the patron wants it badly enough to pay postage or express charges both ways, regardless of the distance from which the book may come, application is made through the state library to the Pacific Northwest Bibliographic center. There the nearest library owning the book is located, and instructed to send it. Although the process naturally takes longer than obtaining a book through only one library, there are very few books that would be unobtainable.
New Jansen Villa in Bend is sold
The 40-unit Jansen Villa apartments at 407 Portland avenue, completed in February, 1944, at a cost of $200,000, were sold yesterday to Paul B. Ford and John McMahon, both of Sacramento, Calif., by James Jansen, Ashland. The sale price was not announced.
Gilbert’s Insurance and Real Estate company, which handled the transaction, has been appointed local representatives of Ford and McMahon and will manage the apartments. The change in ownership became effective yesterday. Ford and McMahon left yesterday for Sacramento while Jensen returned to Ashland last night.
50 years ago
For the week ending
Jan. 18, 1970
Boy to receive Scout award for saving brother’s life
“If David hadn’t been there we would have lost Lee,” said Mrs. Jack Karnes of Bend. She was recalling a swimming incident of two years ago that will bring her son a national Boy Scout award tomorrow night. David Karnes was 9 years old at the time his brother Lee was 10. The two boys were swimming and playing with an air mattress near a large outlet of Wickiup Reservoir when Lee, who was swimming, panicked in deep choppy water. David, who had the air mattress in shallow water near the shore, paddled out to his struggling brother and pulled him almost 50 feet to shore.
I just paddled the air mattress over and pulled him in,” said David. Although both boys were good swimmers, Lee was quite panicky and David wisely kept him calm by talking and reassuring him. The two swimming partners were on shore by the time their mother, a non-swimmer, had arrived.
Because of David’s cool thinking and courage he will be presented one of three top national awards given annually by the Boy Scouts of America. David will receive the Medal of Merit tomorrow night at the Fremont District, Modoc Area Council of Boy Scouts annual recognition banquet in Redmond. The ceremonies will begin at 7:00 p.m. In the VFW hall.
The banquet is held in recognition of the work of scouters from the Modoc Area Council last year. The Medal of Merit given to only six boys this year in the U.S. will highlight the evening’s observance.
Guest speaker at the banquet will be Irving E. Stimpson, who is the president of Stimson Advertising Inc. of Seattle Wash. Stimson is an active hiker and camper. Last year he made camping trips to Hawaii, Alaska, the British Isles, Europe, and Death Valley.
Chairman of the dinner will be District Court Judge Joseph Thalhofer. COCC President Dr. Fred Boyle will be the master of ceremonies. Also attending the dinner is William Holtzclaw of Prineville, who will lead songs, and Mrs. Gary Adams, district chairlady.
Mrs. Adams started work on David’s award following the swimming incident but the final decision was just recently announced. David’s nomination for the medal went through a council of local troop leaders and then on to several other committees before the final decision was reached.
David, now 10, is a fifth grader at Kenwood School and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Karen’s, 710 Newport Ave. He is a member of Weblos’ Pack 81, sponsored by the First Christian Church of Bend. Lowell Mastrud is the troop leader of David’s group.
Headlines
Nixon to expand war relief — Pears growers ask import ban of pears from South America — Chief’s win Super Bowl — Gynecologist tells Congress birth control pill hazardous — Across nation King honored
25 years ago
For the week ending
Jan. 18, 1995
Heftier phone books arrive
More than 100,000 new telephone books begin arriving on doorsteps throughout Central Oregon this week.
Residents can recycle old phone books at Albertsons stores in Bend and Redmond, the Newport Avenue Market in Bend, Knott Landfill in Bend, Safeway in Madras, and behind the Coast to Coast store in Prineville.
An insert in the new directory lists drop-off locations. Old books will be taken through Feb. 5. The phone company uses recycled phone book paper for new directories.
Including white and yellow pages, this year’s phone book is 1,115 pages, compared to last year’s 1,112-page book. Delivery of the new phone books will continue through Jan. 21.
Lava Lands gets a reprieve
Cuts in hours and programs at the Newberry National Volcanic Monument’s Lava Lands Visitor Center won’t be as severe as officials originally thought, although it will open later and close earlier in the season and operate during fewer hours this year.
A preliminary budget in October cut the monument’s interpretive programs budget from $180,000 to $100,000, raising fears of major reductions in hours and activities. Since then, that figure has been revised to $130,000, allowing some programs to be salvaged, said Sherri Lee, director of interpretive services for the monument. “We’re still far short of what we need to do our regular program,” Lee said.
The cuts are part of a projected $750,000 reduction in the Deschutes National Forest’s recreation budget. Cuts are also expected in campground and trail programs.
The visitors center south of Bend is tentatively set to open May 3, about a month later than last year, and close Sept. 31, a month earlier than in the past. Instead of being open seven days a week throughout the season, Lee expects the center to be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays until June 15. From June 15 through Labor Day weekend it will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. It will resume reduced hours after Labor Day until buttoning down for the winter Oct. 31, Lee said.
How successful the Forest Service is in recruiting volunteers this spring will have a big effect on what activities the center can schedule. In the past, it has regularly fielded both employees and volunteers to answer visitors’ questions at the Newberry caldera and Lava Butte.
Unless she gets a bounty of volunteers, however, Lee said she will be able to put interpreters at those places only sporadically. In addition, some of the guided nature walks and other activities will be curtailed. Lee said she has five to eight volunteers lined up to help.
Some of the interpretive programs will also hinge on how much money the monument gets from the Northwest Interpretive Association, a non-profit organization that donates profits from book and souvenir sales at parks and interpretive sites to support interpretive programs at the sites. Last year the group contributed $20,000 for programs at Newberry, which has enabled the Forest Service to continue nature programs by snowshoe this winter. Popular programs such as the “star parties” and Monument Discovery Day will still happen this year, Lee said. At Star parties, local amateur astronomers set up their telescopes on Lava butte, let people look through them and teach about the stars.
Monument Discovery Day has a variety of public events and demonstrations from archaeological digs to botanical talks.
