Motorcycle enthusiasts across Central Oregon might soon have a new location to — safely — get their adrenaline pumping, provided a Redmond-area resident’s request to open an outdoor motocross training facility is approved by Deschutes County.
After receiving increasing requests over the last few years to share his motocross expertise with the public, award-winning X Games competitor Justin Homan hopes to transform the motocross course on his home property into a training facility open to all members of the community.
Homan owns about 6½ acres of land that lies in a rural residential zone. The property includes his home, a barn and other vegetation in addition to the four-track course.
Homan has been working with Deschutes County for more than three years to finalize a conditional use permit and site plan approval to make this project a reality. He submitted his application in October 2022, and an initial public hearing was held in May. A second hearing was scheduled to be held July 11 but has since been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
On his website, Homan advertises his company MX13, through which he has provided riding classes at tracks all over Oregon with other pro riders from Albany to Redmond for several years. He said he has very rarely conducted classes on his own property.
He has been riding professionally for more than 20 years.
The new facility would allow Homan to open the motocross facility on his personal property to the public for classes.
”I kept getting asked by community members to give trainings, teach classes,” Homan said.
About two years ago, during the pandemic, Homan received calls from excited riders who wanted help practicing before an arena-cross event in Redmond, and decided to hold informal classes for them on his property.
During this time, Homan worked to become certified as a motorcycle coach through the United States Motorcycle Coaching Association and began thinking of officially transforming his course into a motocross facility for the community.
”We’ve got some great talent in Central Oregon, and it’s growing,” Homan said. “We have some great young racers in the northwest scene, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
He clarified that he does not want to hold races or events there.
”I just want to have a training facility where I can help people become more proficient and safe on a motorcycle,” Homan said. “There is a high number of people that ride motorcycles in Central Oregon, but no accredited course for them to learn from.”
Central Oregon does feature many spaces for riding, such as the East Fort Rock OHV Area southeast of Bend, dirt bike trails between Sisters and Redmond, the Madras Speedway and the Central Oregon Adventure Park. Training opportunities for those eager to learn currently appear to be rare or nonexistent.
Homan’s website states that he offers private classes for $100, groups for $500 and camps for $500. Training is available for all ages interested in learning to ride. The website also advertises MX13’s bag jump as the only one in Central Oregon. It’s an inflatable airbag used to make freestyle jumps and stunts used in motocross more safe.
”I don’t know of anyone in Oregon or even Washington with a bag jump,” Homan said.
Not all of Homan’s neighbors are excited by the plans, with a few residents saying they have already been able to hear motorcycles from the NW Eagle Drive property.
In a public comment filed on July 10, Don and Claudia Clarke protested the land use request, stating that they live less than half a mile away from the property. They claimed strong winds blow noise and dust toward their house. They say the area should be “a rural peaceful neighborhood.”
But in a letter of support filed on July 7, Pam and Scott Nance stated, “as one of his closest neighbors, as our properties are side by side, we support his proposal.”
The Nances said they have been neighbors with Homan for many years and have never had any problems with him or his existing motocross track.
”He has always told us if anything bothers us, please let him know,” the Nances stated in their letter. “We have only enjoyed watching him and his riders perform.
Homan has signed and recorded a Declaration of Anticipated Noise, and stated in his application that he has been using the existing motocross track for personal use for years without complaint from neighbors or the nearby Cline Falls Air Park. The application also notes that noise levels will not increase because the number of riders allowed on the track at any given time is limited.
The document states his training facility is set away from the main road, positioned toward the center and rear of the property, in addition to having a house, barn, trees and other vegetation that all preserve natural landscape features.
In his application, Homan outlined a preliminary operating schedule. From October through March, the facility would be used for two weekdays and one weekend day per week, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.
From April through September, the facility would be used for two weekdays and one weekend day per week, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Training would be conducted in private one-on-one training or in small groups of two to five riders, subject to weather conditions.
