Justin Homan training

Justin Homan stands next to kids he is training for motocross sports. The former X Games competitor hopes to transform the motocross course on his property near Redmond into a training facility open to all members of the community, but he needs approval from Deschutes County. 

 Justin Homan

Motorcycle enthusiasts across Central Oregon might soon have a new location to — safely — get their adrenaline pumping, provided a Redmond-area resident’s request to open an outdoor motocross training facility is approved by Deschutes County.

After receiving increasing requests over the last few years to share his motocross expertise with the public, award-winning X Games competitor Justin Homan hopes to transform the motocross course on his home property into a training facility open to all members of the community.

