A plan led by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to protect nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon from development has been scaled back to 3,215 miles.

Earlier this week Wyden and Merkley announced changes to the River Democracy Act which updates the total mileage of rivers and streams to be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system. In a statement, the senators said the change “reflects input from communities across Oregon.”

