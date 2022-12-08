A plan led by Oregon senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to protect nearly 4,700 miles of rivers and streams in Oregon from development has been scaled back to 3,215 miles.
Earlier this week Wyden and Merkley announced changes to the River Democracy Act which updates the total mileage of rivers and streams to be added to the national Wild and Scenic Rivers system. In a statement, the senators said the change “reflects input from communities across Oregon.”
The Wild and Scenic Rivers System is a special designation that protects streams and rivers and develops them for tourism. It functions in a similar way to this country’s national park system but protects waterways rather than areas of land.
The original version of the bill, introduced in 2021 as Senate Bill 192, contained 4,700 miles of streams and rivers and was widely applauded by many groups in Oregon, including those representing the fishing and tourism sectors. But it has also found critics in the timber industry.
The bill has had two committee hearings.
More than 15,000 streams and rivers were nominated by Oregonians for inclusion in the bill after Wyden called on state residents to suggest their favorite waterways in 2019. In Bend, one nomination came from a group of sixth graders at Pacific Crest Middle School.
Oregon Wild wilderness program manager Erik Fernandez lamented the loss of 1,500 miles of streams and rivers from the bill but sees light at the end of the tunnel.
“While it is difficult to see any stream segments dropped we applaud (Wyden’s) efforts to address concerns and move the bill forward,” Fernandez said.
The new total is based on input from communities across Oregon that weighed in on segments, said Hank Stern, a spokesperson for Wyden.
“It’s called ‘river democracy’ for a reason,” Stern said in an e-mail.
The River Democracy Act builds on legislation passed by Congress in 2019 that added more than 250 miles of rivers in Oregon. The state now has 2,173 miles designated in the river system, just a fraction of Oregon’s 110,994 miles of rivers and streams.
The bill is intended to support outdoor recreation in Oregon, an industry that supports 224,000 jobs and generates $15.6 billion in consumer spending, according to Wyden’s office. But the timber industry views it as a threat and critics say it puts forests at risk of wildfire.
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was among those who spoke out against the act. Bentz argued on the floor of the House of Representatives that it allows prescribed burns without thinning operations.
Wyden defended the bill, saying it requires agencies to implement a fire risk-reduction plan. In addition to mitigating wildfire risk, the bill would restore water quality should fire strike near a Wild and Scenic River, he said.
The American Forest Resources Council, which represents the timber industry, is among the groups that defended Bentz’s position. Nick Smith, who represents the council, still sees obstacles with the newer version of the bill.
“We are reviewing this bill, but there continues to be very serious problems with the River Democracy Act,” said Smith. “It makes no sense to add more layers of restrictions and bureaucracy on federal land management at a time when our forests are burning, and our water resources are at serious risk from wildfires and the resulting post-fire impacts.”
Smith said the bill “ties the hands” of public lands managers and shifts resources away from other priorities such as mitigating wildfires.
The recent Republican takeover of the House of Representatives could complicate passage of the bill but Stern says Wdyen remains optimistic that it will pass.
“Senator Wyden has a long and proven history of working across the aisle and if enough Republicans are willing to be fair-minded, there will be no problem in getting this legislation over the goal line,” said Stern.
