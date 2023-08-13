U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden called Oregon’s firefighters underpaid heroes at a roundtable discussion with local forest and fire officials Saturday at the Deschutes National Forest Headquarters in Bend.
As temperatures in Central Oregon are forecast to shoot up into the upper 90s in the next few days, the possibility of wildfires increases, and some of the main topics of discussion during included climate change, fire prevention, and firefighter retention and pay.
“Our firefighters are real heroes. They are doing a tremendous job. I am not convinced society is giving them the tools they need so that we can benefit from their full heroism,” Wyden, a Democrat, said after the discussion.
He said he worries about firefighters who “don’t make enough to pay the rent, or buy groceries for the family, or keep their little ones in sneakers” and believes they will leave the profession when they are most needed.
“We’ve got work to do,” Wyden said.
Wyden said Oregonians know how destructive wildfires can be, and while he acknowledged the efforts local officials are making to build a line of defense, one of the main issues for him is pay for firefighters in the face of growing wildfire threats due to climate change.
“We cannot have a big league response to modern fire threats with a little league system in paying these firefighters,” Wyden said. “The backdrop, of what we are dealing with of course, is these are not your grandfather’s fires. They are bigger. They are hotter. They are more powerful. They are leaping over rivers.”
Wyden blamed climate change to the increase in fire intensity in both Oregon, and more recently in Maui, Hawaii where a fire burned large portions of the town of Lahaina where officials have confirmed at least 80 deaths.
“My sense is that this may have essentially come out of nowhere,” Wyden said of the Maui fire. “Given how extraordinary these movements in temperature, up and down, taking place, climate changes are a prescription for trouble.”
Before coming to Bend, Wyden’s trip to Deschutes County began in La Pine, where he met with La Pine Community Health officials to discuss the expansion of the area’s health center, and then with local leaders at the La Pine Chamber of Commerce.
During the roundtable discussion in Bend, Trey Leonard, fire management officer for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, said the impact of climate change has been particularly evident in the past decade.
“It has been something that has been impactful, at least here in Warm Springs, on different species of drought stressed trees, drought stressed shrubs, different species when it comes to the ecology world,” Leonard said. “At least from a migration standpoint, with our big game, to some of our first foods, it has been coming in later in the seasons as the years progress. On the ecology side it has been impactful for us.”
Leonard said Warm Springs has dealt with 76 fires so far this year, the largest being 1,200 acres. He also said the reservation has struggled with firefighter retention, something he said is affecting fire agencies nationwide.
Several times during his visit, Wyden touted his role in helping procure $43.1 million for Central Oregon’s fire mitigation efforts through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang attended the discussion, and afterward pointed out the importance of such federal funding for Central Oregon’s firefighting efforts.
“We are going to be able to do a tremendous amount of hazardous fuels reduction work in the next couple of years, it has already begun, but this year and the next four years, to make our community much more resilient when the fire comes,” Chang said.
Unlike the fire that consumed Lahaina and drew complaints from locals who felt they had not been given any warning, Chang said he is confident that Deschutes County is adequately prepared in the event of a similar situation, having learned from the loss and destruction caused by past fires in the region.
“As a result, our community is far better prepared than just about any western community than you can find. That doesn’t mean we won’t have losses, but we are better prepared than most. We have done the mitigation, resiliency work to make fires less severe,” Chang said. “We have excellent coordination among our fire suppression agencies. Feds, state, local, all working together...so we are almost as well prepared as we could be. That does not mean that when it is incredibly dry, and incredibly hot, and incredibly windy that we could not to have a high severity fire that could destroy hundreds of homes.”
