Ron Wyden

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden poses in a La Pine Fire District vehicle during a visit to Central Oregon Saturday. The Oregon Democrat said he is worried about firefighter pay, especially for those who are needed to fight growing wildfires. 

 Office of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden/Submitted photo

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden called Oregon’s firefighters underpaid heroes at a roundtable discussion with local forest and fire officials Saturday at the Deschutes National Forest Headquarters in Bend.

As temperatures in Central Oregon are forecast to shoot up into the upper 90s in the next few days, the possibility of wildfires increases, and some of the main topics of discussion during included climate change, fire prevention, and firefighter retention and pay.

