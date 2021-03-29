Central Oregonians will get multiple opportunities to hear from and chat with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden virtually on Monday, April 5.
Two of Wyden's 10 scheduled online town hall meetings over the next two weeks will be focused on Deschutes and Jefferson counties, according to a press release from Wyden's office.
The Jefferson County town hall will take place 10:30 a.m. on April 5, and the Deschutes County meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. that same day, the release stated. Links to these meetings can be found on Facebook. To submit questions for the town halls, visit Wyden's website.
Gerry O'Brien, editor-in-chief of The Bulletin, will also interview Wyden at 5 p.m. that day live on The Bulletin's Facebook page.
