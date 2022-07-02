U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told a crowd at Planned Parenthood in Bend Saturday that he would do everything in his power to support the health clinic, the only clinic providing abortions east of the Cascades.
The small clinic NE Division Street is preparing for an influx of women seeking abortion services from Eastern Oregon, Idaho and elsewhere in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.
Dr. Alison Lynch-Miller of Bend, an abortion provider who used to be a provider at the local Planned Parenthood clinic, asked the senator what kind of protections will be in place for physicians who provide abortions for people from states where the procedure is outlawed, as it is soon to be in Idaho.
“Should I be putting all my money in my husband's name right now?” Lynch-Miller said. “In case I get prosecuted or shot? I want to know the answer to that.”
Wyden told Lynch-Miller it is his job to make sure providers in Oregon are protected from prosecution from other states.
“I am going to be focused on getting that protection,” he said. “There isn’t an answer right now, and you deserve an answer because you are stepping up and want to help…I want people like you, who are helping, to know that you can go to bed at night and not face all kinds of prosecutions and the like.”
Wyden said his current top priorities in the wake of the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, is to protect medication abortions, which account for over half of all abortions, and to protect women from having their personal data collected from online applications, like period trackers, from being taken or weaponized against them.
Following the event Lynch-Miller told The Bulletin she is also concerned about pregnant women needlessly dying in hospitals in states where abortion is outlawed.
“I have personally, as a physician, interrupted pregnancies where the woman was bleeding to death at Saint Charles hospital, over the years, and the fetus, yes, did it still have a little heart beat? Yes, it did,” Lynch-Miller said. “But should I have stood there and watched her bleed to death? Or should I have intervened? Nobody knows what to do now.”
Joanna Dennis-Cook, the health center manager at the Planned Parenthood in Bend, said the clinic has already seen an increase in patients seeking abortion services in the last couple of months from Eastern Oregon and Idaho. While the influx hasn’t been overwhelming, the clinic is in the process of increasing its staffing and preparing for far more people in the near future.
She said currently, the clinic has two physicians, one part-time and one full-time, who are able to perform an abortion procedure. Every clinician at the Planned Parenthood can provide a medication abortion, she said, and the clinic is seeking more providers to fill in where needed.
“We already know that all the fears around what laws are changing have created big backlogs at other health centers,” Dennis-Cook said. “It is not uncommon for us to have patients that are driving four to five hours to get to their appointments. We have patients driving up to eight hours to get the services they desperately need.”
Dennis-Cook said the clinic has accommodated patients from as far away as Texas, and said that once the Idaho ban goes into effect, the Bend clinic will be the closest one for people in Southern Idaho and Eastern Oregon. She said the clinic is preparing as best as it can.
"I don’t know if we can fully prepare because we don’t know exactly what it is going to look like,” she said. “But we are prepared, we are ready to help everybody that is in our community that needs those services and also assist the people that are traveling from far away.”
Dennis-Cook said part of the clinic's efforts to expand services has included expanding its telehealth services, including medication abortions where the medication can be sent to women in the mail, a service especially critical to women living in rural areas where traveling can often be difficult.
Dennis-Cook said the clinic plans to continue providing essential medical services with confidence.
"To the best of our knowledge, anything that is done in Oregon, we are protected," Dennis-Cook added. "We are confident we are protected...we are following Oregon law like we always have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.