U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. conducts a press conference at the Central Oregon Canal Historic Trail behind Towne Pump gas station in Bend Monday. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden spoke to Bend residents Monday about a new bill that proposes taxing major oil companies, such as Exxon and Chevron, based on their profits.  

Wyden hopes the Taxing Big Oil Profiteers Act will encourage lower gas prices in Central Oregon and elsewhere while combatting gas price-gouging , he said at the news conference. 

Transitory Inflation
*shudder* I pray that my Gell-Mann amnesia returns soon.

