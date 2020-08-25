Celebrations marking the end of World War II next month and plans for a remembrance of six Oregonians killed in the explosion of a Japanese balloon bomb have been changed due to travel and gathering restrictions of the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a proclamation on Aug. 10 declaring Sept. 2, 2020 as the "75th Anniversary of the End of World War II" and "encourage all Oregonians to join in this observance." Sept. 2, 1945 is the day on which Japanese officials signed surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri, bringing WWII to an official end.
"Oregon contributed to the winning of World War II with more than 150,000 Oregonians serving in the European and Pacific Theaters, with at least 3,800 service members losing their lives, another 6,000 wounded and almost 900 veterans still missing in action several decades later," Brown said in her proclamation.
The Bend Heroes Foundation will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at Bend Heroes Memorial located in Brooks Park located at the corner of Newport Avenue and Brooks Street in Bend. The group had hoped to honor 14 local World War II veterans in person. But the pandemic has led to a scaled-down observance.
"Due to their age (mid-90s+) and health, with the COVID-19 situation few could be expected to attend," said organizer Dick Tobiason, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who is chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation.
The group will now display flags at the Bend Heroes Memorial and on Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue. Thirty-five flags that have been flown over the capital to honor veterans will be on display.
The coronavirus situation has also delayed a planned 75th remembrance event in Klamath County at the Mitchell Monument, the site where Elsie Mitchell, 26, and five children aged 11 to 14 were killed on May 8, 1945 by a balloon bomb. The device was one of 9,000 launched across the Pacific Ocean in a last-ditch effort by the Japanese to inflict damage on the United States in late 1944 and 1945. The church picnic group from Bly were the only fatalities of an enemy attack on the then-48 United States during World War II.
The event at the National Historic Site in the Fremont-Winema National Forest was originally scheduled for the anniversary date on May 5 and then postponed as a result of COVID-19 to Saturday, Sept. 19. Due to concerns for the health and safety of those who would be traveling to the event, the planning committee has postponed the event to spring 2021, according to Tamara Schmidt, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service.
