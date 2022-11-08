Mark Wunsch was leading incumbent Mae Huston in the race for Jefferson County Commission Seat 1, according to early returns Tuesday night from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.
Huston garnered about 40% of the votes in the first round of returns and Wunsch, a Madras agronomist at Wunsch Angus Ranch, had about 60% of the votes. If the results hold as votes continue to be counted in the coming days, Wunsch would join the commission with Kelly Simmelink, who easily won reelection in the May primary.
In Madras, Mike Lepin appeared to be leading the five-way race for mayor, with about 31% of the vote in the early returns. Travis Montgomery trailed, with 23% of the already counted votes, followed by Bill Atherton and Brad Johnston with about 16% each. The three unopposed candidates for Madras City Council, including incumbents Lamar Yoder and Mike Seibold and newcomer Patricia Spencer, all looked poised to clinch seats on the council.
The measure to renew the local option tax for the Madras Aquatic Center appeared to be a go, with 60% of the vote in support in initial returns.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.