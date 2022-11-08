Vote buttons

Mark Wunsch was leading incumbent Mae Huston in the race for Jefferson County Commission Seat 1, according to early returns Tuesday night from the Oregon Secretary of State's Office.

Huston garnered about 40% of the votes in the first round of returns and Wunsch, a Madras agronomist at Wunsch Angus Ranch, had about 60% of the votes. If the results hold as votes continue to be counted in the coming days, Wunsch would join the commission with Kelly Simmelink, who easily won reelection in the May primary.

Suzanne Roig has been a reporter with The Bulletin since 2018 covering business and health in the region. When she's not working she enjoys taking her dog Pono out on hikes.

