Incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch appear headed for the general election in November in the race for Position 1 of the Jefferson County Commission, while Kelly Simmelink appears to have beaten Sabria Rios, of Culver, in the race for Position 2, according to early returns in Tuesday's primary.
Position 1
Wunsch, 32, a professional agronomist from Madras, had 38.3% of the vote for Position 1 to Huston's 35.1% in early returns. A third candidate, Laurie Danzuka, of Warm Springs, trailed with 26.4% of the vote.
Position 2
Simmelink, a local businessman living in Madras with his wife and three children, became county commissioner in 2018 after former Commissioner Mike Ahern did not seek reelection.
Early returns Tuesday showed him winning against Rios, a certified massage therapist. Simmelink had 68.3% of the vote to Rios' 31.3%.
"Obviously superpleased to continue to serve the residents of Jefferson County," Simmelink said in a text message. "I love this job and the people of Jeffco!"
Simmelink's top priorities include acting as a fiduciary officer for residents, and making smart financial decisions with taxpayer dollars, he said. Irrigation and water insecurities are also on his radar along with falling bridges, traffic safety, access to broadband internet and aiding in economic recovery in Jefferson County.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin.
