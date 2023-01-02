shooting screen capture

A screen capture from the bodycam footage of the Feb. 4, 2022 encounter between Crook County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Hatcher and Nick Rodin, whom Hatcher shot and killed.

 Screenshot/Video submitted by Crook County District Attorney

The estate of Nick Rodin, the man shot and killed by a Crook County sheriff’s deputy last year, filed a wrongful death complaint in federal court Sunday.

The complaint names  the county and sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher, who shot and killed Rodin on Maphet Road south of Prineville, according to attorney Michael Fuller, of the Underdog Law Office in Portland, who is representing Rodin's estate. 

