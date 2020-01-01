Two people were wounded in a shooting just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of NE 148th Avenue of Portland. Officers who arrived on scene found two victims, who were both taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Their conditions were unknown, according to a press release from police. The intersection was briefly closed in the early morning hours . No arrests have been made.

Also on New Year’s Day, just after 3 a.m., Portland Police responded to SE 112th Avenue and Division Street to a report of a shooting. There were no reported injuries, but police recovered more than 40 cartridge casings and found multiple parked vehicles struck by gunfire. Evidence suggests there were multiple shooters.

— Bulletin wire reports