Worrell Wayside Park, a county park in downtown Bend, won’t be turned into a parking lot after all, based on new data from the county.
Some of the credit for the decision Wednesday to spare the park goes to a community effort that’s been going on since January, when Deschutes County commissioners voted 2-1 to demolish the 25-year-old park to make room for 68 new parking spots. Two days after their decision, Bend resident Donna Owens appeared at the next commissioners meeting with three minutes of testimony advocating for saving Worrell Park.
Since then, Owens and a group of community members from around the county have gathered every month — most of the time at Worrell Park — to advocate for its survival. Their first meeting was on Groundhog Day.
Wednesday, an updated downtown parking analysis of county staff parking activity found that “no significant modifications to Worrell Park” are necessary at this time. That was enough to convince commissioners to explore alternative strategies and reconsider current parking demand management instead of paving the park.
“I’m thrilled,” Owens said.
Owens gathered signatures from over 200 people in favor of saving the park. The involvement of the Green Leadership Coalition, a Central Oregon student-led organization focused on sustainability, brought in a new generation of passionate advocates to the cause, Owens said.
Olive Nye, a senior at Bend High School and a co-leader of the Green Leadership Coalition, created an online petition to save the park that garnered over 300 signatures.
Many in her generation have seen the loss of green spaces throughout Bend, Nye said. She said she sees Worrell Park as a hidden gem.
“This parks stands out in comparison to other landscapes in town,” Nye said. “The renovation to provide 68 parking spots was not worth the loss of biodiversity that would occur in the renovation of the park.”
Both Nye and Owens expressed their gratitude to the commissioners in hearing their concerns.
Commissioner Patti Adair has been opposed to flattening the park since the very beginning.
It brings a real rustic beauty to Bend, she said at a Wednesday County Commission meeting.
The county plans to revisit the parking situation periodically over the next several years according to Lee Randall, director of the county’s facilities.
Based on data from 2019, and the rate Deschutes County’s staff was growing before the pandemic, officials worried they wouldn’t have enough parking capacity to account for their employees.
Wednesday, the commissioners also directed staff to pursue a $44.5 million multifloor expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse.
“Thoughts about a future expansion drove working on analyzing our current capacity and what our needs might be in the future,” Randall said.
The updated analysis showed capacity would not be as much of an issue post-pandemic. The public is accessing services differently than they did before the pandemic, and some employees work from home, Randall said.
Randall said he expects minor alterations to sidewalk paths around Worrell Park to be considered in the future to improve access for county staff and visitors to county buildings.
