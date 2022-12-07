Worrell Wayside Park, a county park in downtown Bend, won’t be turned into a parking lot after all, based on new data from the county.

Some of the credit for the decision Wednesday to spare the park goes to a community effort that’s been going on since January, when Deschutes County commissioners voted 2-1 to demolish the 25-year-old park to make room for 68 new parking spots. Two days after their decision, Bend resident Donna Owens appeared at the next commissioners meeting with three minutes of testimony advocating for saving Worrell Park.

