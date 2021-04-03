To make the area more accessible and create more parking, major changes could be coming to Bill Worrell Wayside Park, the small hillside park that sits outside of the main Deschutes County administration building on Wall Street. Earlier this week, the Deschutes County Commission decided to move forward with finding a civil engineer to redesign the 1.29-acre park that sits in the middle of Deschutes County’s downtown campus parking lot.
The vision is to flatten the existing park — which is built upon a hillside of rocks — to be closer to ground level. This will make it easier to establish more usable and accessible trails and other amenities, as well as make way for more parking spots, said Lee Randall, the county’s facilities director.
A current conceptual plan — which had the support of Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Chang — shows the redesign would add roughly 68 parking spots to the lot adjacent to the park.
The park would have trails, plazas and a variety of gardens and other shrubbery, according to conceptual design presented Monday. The redesign would also reconfigure where the tax and ballot drop boxes would be so that on busy days, like an election day, lines of cars would form in the parking lot, rather than spilling onto Wall Street, Randall said.
“The idea is that by lowering the elevation of it you keep about the same amount of usable space for park space, but you gain additional parking spaces,” Randall said in an interview Thursday.
This idea has been in the works for the past two years, and was prompted by the county trying to get ahead of an eventual courthouse expansion.
Though there are no formal plans to do so in the near future, the expansion of the courthouse will require the county to provide more parking spaces within 1,000 feet of the courthouse, according to city of Bend code.
The courthouse sits across the street from the county’s downtown campus.
Between the possible future expansion and a parking study, which showed in 2019 the downtown campus parking area of 654 spaces was consistently at 95% capacity during the work week, Randall said the county is trying to prepare for future parking needs.
But Commissioner Patti Adair opposed moving forward with the project, mostly because she objected to the estimated project cost of $2.5 million to add only 68 more spots.
Adair also said she was fond of the park the way it is now, despite its steep terrain, and objected to the idea of cutting down two of the five mature ponderosa pines at the site, which is suggested in this conceptual plan.
“We’re spending a lot of money, and what are we really getting?” Adair said.
Chang encouraged Adair in the meeting to see the estimated $2.5 million price tag as the cost for not just parking spaces, but for an improved park that would actually be usable by the community.
Despite working in the building, all of the commissioners said Monday they had never gone to even eat their lunch out in the park because it was too hard to access.
“I do like the idea of the park being used more actively,” Chang said.
However, the reality of the parking situation at the downtown campus has changed since the survey was done two years ago. Due to more people working remotely because of the pandemic, the demand for parking has gone down, Randall said Thursday.
This could influence how the park is redesigned, and how parking is prioritized.
“I don’t know to what extent that will impact decisions about parking spaces,” Randall said. “It certainly will be a consideration because it’s the reality we are all living in.”
