With 4.2 million people and counting, making sure everyone in Oregon participates in the 2020 census is a huge task.
Letters will be sent in March to every household in the state asking Oregonians to respond online or by phone to the census. It's part of an ongoing effort by the Census Bureau, which for the past year has worked to educate the public about the importance of filing out the census.
The bureau assigned hundreds of partnership specialists to connect with communities across the country and raise awareness about the importance of filling out the census. Oregon has 10 partnership specialists.
Nick Brown, a 37-year-old Army veteran from Redmond, is the partnership specialist for Central Oregon. He covers Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant, Harney, Lake and Klamath counties.
“I have a contact within every city and county in Central Oregon to get information out,” Brown said.
Brown, who started the job in February 2019, has focused on reaching populations that could be hard for the Census Bureau to count. Specifically, Brown has identified several hard-to-reach communities : seniors, homeless, children under 5, people who speak another language or are non-citizens and renters.
To encourage participation, Brown regularly gives presentations and makes public appearances. He sat at a booth with the Deschutes County Commissioners at the Deschutes County Fair last summer. And he is working with the Deschutes County Library system to have the libraries act as census resource centers. He and other partnership specialists in Oregon are training librarians to be able to answer questions about the census.
“Libraries all across the state are acting as census resource centers so people can come in and find out more about the census,” Brown said.
Brown’s message is simple: The census is important, safe and it’s easy to do.
It’s importance can be measured in several ways.
The data collected from the census is used to decide the amount of federal funding each state receives, Brown said. Those funds support health care, education and other public institutions in each state.
In 2016, Oregon received $13.5 billion in federal funding, which accounts for about $3,200 per resident, according to national data.
The 2020 census could also give Oregon a sixth seat in the U.S. House.
“Our representation is going to be decided by our census count,” Brown said. “Federal and state legislative lines could be redrawn based on our census count and it lasts for 10 years.”
All the information given on the census forum, such as name, age, race and sex, are all confidential. Census workers could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, if they violate the privacy of the census forms.
“This is something we take really seriously,” Brown said.
The 2020 census will be officially conducted April 1. Those who do not respond by then will be visited by Census Bureau staff in May. The final census tally will be completed by July.
“The best way to avoid someone coming to your door is answering this census as completely and thoroughly as you can,” Brown said.
Brown’s position with the Census Bureau is temporary and will end in September. As an Army veteran, he has enjoyed finding another way to serve.
“It’s a big task,” he said. “It’s the largest civil engagement we have in our country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.