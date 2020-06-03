Central Oregon Locavore, an indoor farmers market on Third Street in Bend, is organizing volunteer work parties at farms that were damaged and lost crops from Saturday’s severe storm.
Some farms, mostly in Jefferson County, lost entire buildings, greenhouses, and irrigation lines from the large hail that fell during the storm.
The volunteer work parties will help the farmers mitigate damage to their crops, clean up their properties and rebuild infrastructure, according to Central Oregon Locavore. Social distancing and additional measures will be in place to ensure the volunteers are safe.
Rainshadow Organics in Sisters and Sakari Farms in Bend will host work parties this week. Central Oregon Locavore is scheduling additional work parties based on farmers requests.
More information about upcoming opportunities to help out local farmers can be found online at www.centraloregonlocavore.org/wwolf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.