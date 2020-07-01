Members of a Central Oregon philanthropic organization donated a combined $20,225 to three nonprofits this month, according to a release from 100+ Women Who Care Central Oregon.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend received nearly $9,000 in donations from the organization's members and plans to use the money for summer camp scholarships.
Grandma's House, a non-profit shelter for homeless or abused pregnant or parenting women, received just over $8,000 to add a new room and replace shelter furniture, the release said.
The Cascades Theatrical Company received around $3,100 for its Teen Theatre program, according to the release.
“There are no words to express the gratitude I feel for the compassionate women in this organization," said Kristin Betschart, co-leader of 100+ WWCCO, in the release.
That organization is made up of women from around Central Oregon who meet quarterly to collectively donate to local charities, according to its website. It's one chapter of over 450 similar organizations around the globe, it says.
