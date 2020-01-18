REDMOND — In a strong showing of solidarity, hundreds of protesters gathered in Redmond’s Centennial Park on Saturday to join in the fourth annual Central Oregon Women’s March.
The protesters made their way through downtown streets marching for women’s rights and the rights of immigrant, Native American and LGBTQ communities. The marchers also denounced President Donald Trump and his administration.
Many wore pink knitted hats as a unifying symbol seen at each Women’s March held Saturday in cities around the world.
As they marched through Redmond, the crowd was not deterred by the cold temperatures. They walked along chanting, “This is what democracy looks like,” and holding signs that read, “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Respect and elect women” and “Our time is now.”
Tonya Myers, a substitute teacher in Bend, came to the march with her two daughters, Renley, 6, and Aneah, 9, and her mother, Shawna Little.
Myers, who was holding a sign that read, “Women United,” said she was thrilled to share the day with her daughters and show them the importance of protecting women’s rights.
“I want to be a role model for my daughters so they know growing up they have the same rights as anybody else,” Myers said. “My mom always taught me that. She raised me to be a strong woman.”
“You are seeing people from all walks of life coming together for a united cause,” Myers said.
Vickie Chisholm, a retired Redmond resident, said the march gave her hope for the future.
“I feel confident we can get our country back on track,” Chisholm said, “and defend each other and everyone’s rights.”
Chisholm, who volunteers at several organizations that support immigrants, said she was motivated to join the march to support justice for all people.
“I feel like we need to stand up to protect the rights of every single human,” she said. “It’s incumbent on each one of us to make these changes.”
After the march, the protesters returned to Centennial Park, where there was live music and interactive displays about the history of racism in Oregon.
The march was co-sponsored by the Latino Community Association, Neighbors for Redmond, Embrace Bend, Indivisible Bend, Vocal Seniority, World Muse, Hola!, Democratic Socialists of America and the League of Women Voters.
The organizers said they chose to move the march from Bend to Redmond to attract more supporters from outlying communities in the High Desert.
Retired Bend resident Helen Carter marched with her friend, Julie Anderson, of Bend. Both women wore pink knit caps as they marched.
Carter said it felt comforting to be in the crowd of like-minded people who want to see the same changes in the world. It’s a nice reminder that you are not alone, Carter said.
“Sometimes, it feels a little isolating, but then a lot of people show up,” she said. “It’s reassuring to see people who think the same way that I do.”
