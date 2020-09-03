The 60-year-old woman who drowned Wednesday afternoon in the Days Inn pool in Bend has been identified by police as Bend resident Bonnie Peterson.
As of Thursday afternoon, foul play is not suspected in Peterson's death as she was alone in the pool, said Sgt. Tommy Russell of the Bend Police Department. Her death was also likely not due to the negligence of hotel employees, who immediately called 911 after seeing her unconscious body in the pool, and then pulling her out and unsuccessfully attempting CPR, Russell said.
Alcohol or prescription drugs may have played a role in Peterson's death, and toxicology results are pending, according to a Bend Police press release. The toxicology report may take up to a month to be completed, Russell said.
Drowning incidents are far more common in the Deschutes River than in recreational pools in Bend, Russell said. He urged caution for anyone who tries to swim alone while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“My recommendation, as always, is swim with a partner that isn’t impaired," he said. "Use live saving devices such as life vests.”
