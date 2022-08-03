A woman who allegedly fired a handgun 15 times into a Bend home owned by a relative surrendered to law enforcement Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with heavily armed officers in front of a house on Chuckanut Drive.
No one was injured in the shooting.
"We are definitely glad no one was injured. It was a super dangerous call, obviously, in a residential neighborhood, so we are very fortunate for that and fortunate that she was willing to surrender," said Bend Police Lt. Brian Beekman.
Megan Leeann Teeter, 26, of Bend, was arrested, and faces charges that include the unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and attempted murder, police said.
At about 3:19 a.m. Wednesday, law enforcement officers were called after shots were fired into a house at 2277 NE Scarlet Court, a residential area off NE 27th Street on the east side of town, Beekman said. Police said the home is owned by one of Teeter's relatives.
"We went out there, the sheriff's office went out there, there was evidence that a handgun was fired multiple times into this residence," Beekman said. "The residence was empty, fortunately, so nobody was hurt."
Based on available information and witness accounts, law enforcement officers were able to identify Teeter as a suspect and determine she was related to someone who lived at the Scarlet Court home, Beekman said.
Police said Teeter allegedly fired 15 rounds from a .380 handgun at the Scarlet Court home, then driving off in a Jeep before officers arrived. Several rounds struck the home and a vehicle parked there, police said.
By 6:30 a.m., detectives had tracked her down to 61140 Chuckanut Drive, Beekman said.
Beekan said around 35 law enforcement officers from the Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon State Police responded to the call and engaged in the standoff in front of the Chuckanut Drive residence.
By 7 a.m., law enforcement officers, including the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, tried to try to get Teeter to come out of the house.
Beekman said Teeter surrendered to officers around 9:30 a.m. Soon afterward, officers recovered a handgun in the home.
"At this point our detectives have taken over the case," Beekman said. "They are trying to determine what her motivation was or what the issue was that started this whole thing at 3:30, so those are kind of unknowns at this point."
After surrendering, Teeter was taken to St. Charles Bend for evaluation.
Kristoffer Wright, who lives next door to the house on Chuckanut Drive with his wife and two children, saw several heavily armed law enforcement officers — many wearing tactical gear — armored vehicles, and drones flying overhead. Eventually, he saw a law enforcement officer on a megaphone attempting to negotiate with Teeter.
"It was obvious that this was a big thing, and it was escalating," Wright said.
At one point, Wright and his family were ordered by police to the other side of their property as to avoid "crossfire," he said.
“That was verbiage that was immediately concerning," he said. "Then this was before I knew anything about what was going on, what the lady did, why they were even really there.”
