Law enforcement authorities are searching for a 21-year-old woman in connection with a fatal shooting at a Madras home Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche.
Leriche said Jenna R. Campbell is a suspect in the shooting, which occurred after a fight.
"She is believed to be armed," Leriche said in a statement released Thursday evening. "If she is seen by the public avoid contact with her and call 911. It is reported she may be fleeing Oregon en route to Mexico."
Campbell was last seen in a newer silver or gray Ford F150 pickup truck, Leriche said. She is described as a blonde with blue eyes, about 5-foot-5 inches tall and about 110 to 120 pounds.
Leriche declined to share specific details about the incident, including the name or gender of the shooting victim, explaining that the case is still under investigation.
Law enforcement officers responded to the residence at about 9:22 p.m. Wednesday and found a gunshot victim. Officers immediately attempted life saving efforts and transported the victim to St. Charles Madras, Leriche said. But the victim did not survive.
The Tri-County Major Incident Team, made up of Central Oregon law enforcement agencies, responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded and interviewed multiple witnesses.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madras Police Detective Steve Webb at 541-475-2424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.