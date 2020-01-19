A woman was killed early Sunday morning after fire engulfed her mobile home just south of Redmond.
Redmond Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at about 6:30 a.m. after the woman called 911 to report the fire, according to Jeff Puller, deputy fire chief. The mobile home in the Mountain View Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 97 was ablaze when firefighters arrived, the flames driven by wind and threatening a nearby home.
The woman, whose name was being withheld until her family had been notified, told 911 dispatchers she was leaving the home with her dog to go a neighbor's home, Puller said. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was three-quarters engulfed in flames and firefighters began attacking the fire and searching for the woman at nearby homes. When she was not found, firefighters immediately entered the home and found the woman unconscious in a back bedroom of the home, Puller said.
Paramedics began CPR after the woman was removed from the home. She was taken to St. Charles Redmond, where she was pronounced dead.
The woman's dog also died in the fire. The woman and her dog were the only occupants of the home.
Puller said the fire started in the front bedroom of the house, where the woman normally slept. The fire was caused by careless smoking in the home, he said. He recommended careful smoking practices for people who smoke, including always having ashtrays and properly disposing of smoking materials.
The single-wide mobile home and its contents were destroyed, a loss estimated at $25,000, Puller said.
A neighboring carport and vehicle sustained moderate damage.
