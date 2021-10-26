blue flashing police car during a roadblock
123RF

Redmond Police say an unidentified woman found in the road early Tuesday with life-threatening injuries appears to have been hit by a driver who left the area. 

The woman was found about 3:42 a.m. near SW Obsidian Avenue and SW 25th Street, Redmond Police said in a press release. 

The victim was transported to St. Charles Bend where she is being treated. At this point in the investigation, no suspects have been identified.

Redmond Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Deschutes County Dispatch Center's nonemergency line at 541-693-6911.

