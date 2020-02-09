As the floodwaters began to recede in Eastern Oregon, rescue efforts gave way to recovery Sunday, and authorities confirmed one woman had been killed. Search-and-rescue teams on Sunday morning found the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley, who went missing from the Bar M Ranch area of Bingham Springs, roughly 30 miles east of Pendleton. Authorities said it appeared she was swept away by floodwaters. Rescue operations continued Sunday, though abating water levels allowed some to return to their homes and others to remain in place. The Oregon National Guard rescued four people by helicopter in the Mill Creek area on Sunday, officials said, bringing the total number of people rescued to 51, 25 of whom were evacuated by helicopter. The number of rescues as slowed, said Christopher Ingersoll, a spokesperson for the Joint Information Center Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, because weather conditions changed. “With dry weather over the next couple of days in the forecast, he said, “we are expecting that to assist with water receding.” Now, some people who were evacuated are heading home. Nadine McCrindle, Central and Eastern Oregon executive director for the Red Cross Cascades Region, said Sunday that people are continuing to leave shelters and return home.
“Things are really starting to improve quite a bit,” Mary Wister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said earlier Sunday. “No additional flooding is expected.” A flood warning remained in effect for Umatilla County, Wister said, because there was still flooding along roadways, including Interstate 84. The freeway was closed in both directions south of Hermiston between the U.S. 395 and Interstate 82 interchanges, with a detour is in place. Officials said Saturday parts of that freeway could take a week or more to reopen. Two factors are coming together to contain the flood: colder temperatures, which have slowed snowmelt, and clear skies. “We went from one weather pattern to another,” Wister said. “In terms of flooding, that’s good news because the water recedes.” She added that the National Weather Service isn’t anticipating anything for the next seven days that could bring more flooding to the area. “For the short term,” Wister said, “things are looking good.” As the flooding subsides, people living in the path of the flood continue to assess the damage. Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, and rescue efforts continue.
Neighbors went to look for Conley on Friday morning and couldn’t find her, authorities said. They subsequently reported her missing to the sheriff’s office Saturday morning. Kevin Jeffries, public information officer with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, said the road through the area “has been cut off” and no one knows Conley’s location. The Bar M Ranch area is in Bingham Springs, which sits in the Blue Mountains. The Umatilla River runs adjacent to the town.
Jeffries said the county has no idea how many people may be sheltered in place, hoping to wait out the storm and flood. “We’re sending crews out there tomorrow,” he said.
As the floodwaters began to recede in Eastern Oregon, rescue efforts gave way to recovery Sunday, and authorities confirmed one woman had been killed.
Search-and-rescue teams on Sunday morning found the body of 62-year-old Janet Tobkin Conley, who went missing from the Bar M Ranch area of Bingham Springs, roughly 30 miles east of Pendleton. Authorities said it appeared she was swept away by floodwaters.
Rescue operations continued Sunday, though abating water levels allowed some to return to their homes and others to remain in place.
The Oregon National Guard rescued four people by helicopter in the Mill Creek area on Sunday, officials said, bringing the total number of people rescued to 51, 25 of whom were evacuated by helicopter. The number of rescues as slowed, said Christopher Ingersoll, a spokesperson for the Joint Information Center Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, because weather conditions changed.
“With dry weather over the next couple of days in the forecast, he said, “we are expecting that to assist with water receding.”
Now, some people who were evacuated are heading home. Nadine McCrindle, Central and Eastern Oregon executive director for the Red Cross Cascades Region, said Sunday that people are continuing to leave shelters and return home.
“Things are really starting to improve quite a bit,” Mary Wister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said earlier Sunday. “No additional flooding is expected.”
A flood warning remained in effect for Umatilla County, Wister said, because there was still flooding along roadways, including Interstate 84. The freeway was closed in both directions south of Hermiston between the U.S. 395 and Interstate 82 interchanges, with a detour is in place. Officials said Saturday parts of that freeway could take a week or more to reopen.
Two factors are coming together to contain the flood: colder temperatures, which have slowed snowmelt, and clear skies.
“We went from one weather pattern to another,” Wister said. “In terms of flooding, that’s good news because the water recedes.”
She added that the National Weather Service isn’t anticipating anything for the next seven days that could bring more flooding to the area.
“For the short term,” Wister said, “things are looking good.”
As the flooding subsides, people living in the path of the flood continue to assess the damage.
Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties, and rescue efforts continue.
Neighbors went to look for Conley on Friday morning and couldn’t find her, authorities said. They subsequently reported her missing to the sheriff’s office Saturday morning.
Kevin Jeffries, public information officer with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, said the road through the area “has been cut off” and no one knows Conley’s location.
The Bar M Ranch area is in Bingham Springs, which sits in the Blue Mountains. The Umatilla River runs adjacent to the town.
Jeffries said the county has no idea how many people may be sheltered in place, hoping to wait out the storm and flood. “We’re sending crews out there tomorrow,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.