Icy road conditions caused a woman to crash into a Bend-La Pine school bus Monday morning in southeast Bend, causing a brief road closure.
Bend officers were called to the crash — located on SE Reed Market Road, near the intersection with SE Admiral Way — at 7:21 a.m., according to a Bend Police Department press release.
A woman, whom police did not identify, was driving west on Reed Market Road in her Nissan Frontier pickup truck when she allegedly lost control due to the icy road, the release stated. She then left her lane and hit a Bend-La Pine Schools bus carrying two adults and one child, the release stated.
None of the school bus passengers were hurt in the crash, and the pickup truck driver was treated at the scene by Bend Fire & Rescue, the release stated. The driver was cited for failing to stay in the lane.
