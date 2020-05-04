A 19-year-old Tillamook woman died after falling out of her kayak Sunday along the Oregon Coast, deputies say.
The woman reportedly fell into the water in Netarts Bay, got caught in the current and was swept over the bar, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were notified about 1:25 p.m. that she fell into the water. The woman’s life jacket and kayak were found on the Netarts Spit, which separates the bay from the ocean. She was later found and pulled from the water, aided and taken to a hospital.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified, did not survive.
She is the second Oregon kayaker to die in recent weeks. A 27-year-old Happy Valley man capsized his kayak and disappeared into the waters of the Willamette River on April 16. The day before his disappearance, another person drowned in the Columbia River near Hayden Island after the canoe they were riding in capsized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.