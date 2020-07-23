Kevin Franklin is often on the road in the early morning hours patrolling for his Bend security company. He comes across car crashes, coyotes and unruly people. But he won't soon forget what he saw Thursday morning.
Franklin, 53, who owns Franklin Security LLC, was in the Grocery Outlet parking lot at 4:53 a.m. when he saw a cougar, calmly walking outside the entrance of the grocery store. He saw the roughly 100-pound cougar try to push open the doors.
"It barely ran when I honked the horn," he said. "I literally drove right up to it. If I wanted to, I could have probably touched it."
Franklin rolled down the window of his car and pointed his camera at the cougar to record its actions.
"I was little concerned it was going to jump in my car," he said.
Franklin called Bend Police and continued to follow the cougar as it crossed Third Street and disappeared near Second Street and Vine Lane, by the Bend Parkway.
Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the animal. Police received an earlier report at 3:40 a.m. from witnesses who saw the cougar in the area of Reed Market Road and Silver Lake Boulevard.
The sighting is the first public report in Central Oregon this year, after seven sightings across the region in 2019. On Feb. 9, 2019, state wildlife officials and Bend Police tracked a 135-pound cougar into the Deschutes River Woods area and killed it.
Corey Heath, an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist, said there are several reasons a cougar would be roaming within city limits. It could have been hunting for deer, displaced by a more aggressive cougar in the area or simply tried to cross through the city on its way to a more suitable habitat.
“We don’t know the circumstances about why this cougar ended up here, and there is no way of knowing,” Heath said.
Cougars are solitary and territorial animals that maintain home ranges of up to 100 square miles. About 6,400 cougars live in Oregon. They are legal to hunt year-round with a hunting license and a general-season cougar tag.
Typically, cougar sightings occur in rural subdivisions on the outskirts of the cities. But they have been seen in Bend before, Heath said. In May 2019, a cougar was spotted near the canal close to Fred Meyer in Bend.
“Over the years we have had several cougars end up in town,” Heath said. “It’s not a regular thing, but it certainly can happen.”
In response to Thursday’s sighting, Fish and Wildlife staff placed warning signs on the Deschutes River Trail near the Bill Healy Bridge in Bend. Officials believe the cougar may be trying to get back to the canyon along the river, where other cougars have been reported in the past.
People need to be aware of their surroundings, especially at dawn and dusk when cougars are most active, said Heath, who hopes the cougar has made its way out of town, and will not be heard from again.
“If it continues to persist in town, then that's not a good thing for people or the cougar,” he said.
Franklin grew up in Bend, but said he has never seen a cougar in the city — or at a shopping mall.
"I've never seen one try to break into buildings," he said.
He has seen cougars in the wild, though, while hunting deer and elk. "If I had been hunting, it would have been a dream come true," he said.
Franklin, who has a 2-year-old granddaughter, said he was worried the cougar would wander onto someone’s property and attack their pets or children.
“I would never want to read about something so terrible,” he said, “about a child getting attacked by a cat like that.”
