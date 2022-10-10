A woman embroiled in a high-profile murder trial stemming from a downtown Bend bar shooting is suing her former employer, alleging defamation.
Allison Butler alleges that her former employer Rosendin Electric Inc., an electrical contractor based out of San Jose, California, posted on social media about her being fired for violating a no-tolerance policy against discrimination and racism without first telling her directly, according to documents filed in Crook County Circuit Court.
She is seeking $31,900 in damages from the company, which has an office in Prineville where she worked as an assistant project manager, documents say.
At the time of the shooting on Sept. 19, 2021, Butler was dating Ian Cranston, a Redmond man facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
The shooting occurred after the two got in a fight outside The Capitol nightclub near the corner of SW Oregon Avenue and SW Wall Street in downtown Bend. The fight, prosecutors have said, was preceded by Washington hitting on Butler.
The case immediately made headlines statewide and sparked outrage among racial justice advocates because Washington was Black and Cranston white.
After the shooting, the lawsuit states, Rosendin “attempted to assist and accommodate (Butler), by providing paid time off to facilitate her availability as a witness.”
But on Sept. 30, Butler learned that Rosendin posted on social media that she had been fired for violating the company’s zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination, harassment and racism.
The post, which can be found on the company’s Facebook page, says the company learned on Sept. 28 that “an employee in our Prineville, Oregon, office was involved in an incident outside of work hours that resulted in Barry Washington, Jr.’s fatal shooting on September 19 in Bend Oregon.”
It states “the employee was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and, as of September, 29, 2021, is no longer employed by Rosendin.
“At Rosendin, we are committed to diversity and inclusion, and we stand behind our zero-tolerance policy regarding discrimination, harassment, and racism,” the post says. “Our zero-tolerance policy expands beyond work hours and is a standard we expect of our employees at all times. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of Barry Washington, Jr., and the community of Bend, Oregon.”
The lawsuit states Rosendin made this post without contacting Butler directly. Butler confirmed that she was fired only after calling the company’s human resources director the day after learning about the post, according to court records.
The company made the post two days after Central Oregon Daily News published a video purporting to show the shooting of Washington.
The news station, which came under fire from city residents and local leaders for publishing the shaky footage, disclosed that Butler had provided the video. It identified Butler as Cranston’s financee.
Court records do not allege Butler was fired because she reportedly provided the video to the television news station.
Butler states the Facebook post caused her to lose wages, harmed her professional reputation, “subjected her to hatred, contempt, and ridicule” and caused “severe emotional distress, anxiety, nervousness and humiliation,” according to court records.
She argues she “did not engage in any conduct which constituted or even suggested a violation of (Rosendin’s) zero-tolerance policy,” the lawsuit states. According to court records, Rosendin “has since conceded, through counsel, that there was no ‘cause’ basis for” firing Butler.
A person answered a call to a phone number listed under an Allison Butler in Redmond, where she had a home with Cranston. The person hung up immediately after the caller identified himself as a reporter with The Bulletin.
Butler’s Salem-based attorney, Trent T. Whitford, also did not return phone calls seeking comment.
In response to a list of questions from The Bulletin, Rosendin would not provide further comment about the case.
"Rosendin stands by our policies and processes," the statement read. "We will not comment on pending litigation or HR decisions regarding current or former employees."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.