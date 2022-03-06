As Oregon National Guard members set aside their aprons and brooms from their deployment to help St. Charles Health System meet the demands of COVID-19, the four hospitals caring for Central Oregon still face a critical worker shortage.
Guard members have spent the past 90 days helping with day-to-day activities at 40 hospitals across the state, including St. Charles Bend, freeing medical personnel to focus on patient care. They’ve folded sheets, restocked supply shelves and organized drive through testing at St. Charles Bend, said Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the National Guard and the Oregon Military Department.
“The overall plan was to have the guard in place for 90 days and reevaluate the need,” Bomar said. “We’re at the 90-day mark. There’s a slow draw down going on across all the hospitals.
“Overall, it’s a positive step. It means the hospital has been able to hire those positions and the guard members are no longer needed and are being replaced by the civilian workforce.”
But the problem the guard members helped alleviate still remains, forcing St. Charles to continue its search for workers.
On Friday, St. Charles Bend closed its drive-through testing. Since it became operational in August 2021, more than 31,911 tests have been administered.
“It will mean some changes for us,” Dr. Jeff Absalon, chief physician executive, said of the guard’s departure.
“We won’t be able to sustain the drive through without the National Guard support.”
This is the second time guard members have come to flesh out the ranks at St. Charles. They helped in August last year. Each time they fulfilled non-medical positions to help the hospital focus on patient care.
It’s been a tough road for hospital nurses nationwide as the demand for skilled nurses has increased as populations grow.
Front-line nurses are exhausted mentally and physically. At St. Charles Bend, where COVID-19 patients are sent, 331 people have died in emergency rooms and intensive care units. About 3,154 COVID-19 patients have been cared for since the start of the pandemic, Absalon said.
While the hospital focused its resources to care for COVID-19 patients, it’s had to delay non-emergency surgeries, Absalon said. More than 2,000 surgeries were backlogged, some of which are scheduled over the next three months.
“We are working to increase capacity,” Absalon said. “Pre-pandemic, we typically had 12 operations rooms in the Bend hospital. Of late, we’re running seven to nine during the week days. Starting next week, we’ll be back. Up to 10 or 11 every day of the week.
The increase in surgeries will be a welcome addition to the hospital’s revenue stream, which has suffered during pandemic, Absalon said.
“The decrease in the number of surgeries has affected our revenues in the hospital. I can’t put a finger on that amount right now, but surgeries are a large part of the economic engine that fuels the hospitals.”
Over the past year, St. Charles has advertised on billboards and at media outlets, offered bonuses to employee referrals and canvassed surrounding areas to fill jobs, said Rebecca Berry, St. Charles Health System vice president of Human Resources.
The hospital currently has 19% of its positions unfilled, compared to 24% last year, Berry said.
“We still have work to do, there’s no doubt,” Berry said.
A month ago, the four hospital system needed to fill 1,000 positions. On Thursday that number had dropped to 868, Berry said. As of Thursday, 231 people have been hired and assigned a start date, with 154 more are awaiting a start date, Berry said.
Over the past decade, the healthcare industry has accounted for about 56.6% of the jobs in Deschutes County, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. As of this fall, about 14,000 jobs in Deschutes County, representing about 16% of all payroll, are in the healthcare field, he said.
The statewide average for healthcare payroll is 15%, Runberg said. Since St. Charles serves as the emergency response hospital for a region that encompasses eight counties, it needs a larger healthcare workforce, Runberg said.
“Health care has grown very steadily through the years,” Runberg said. “Health care is mostly a non-discretionary expense. You break your arm, you need to see a health provider. Non-discretionary industries grow or shrink based on population trends.”
Deschutes County has been growing for many decades, Runberg said. Health care needs to grow to meet the population, he said.
Even though the omicron variant of COVID-19 is on the wane and indoor mask mandates will be lifted by the end of the week, the hospital will continue its push to hire more staff and nurses, Berry said. Recruitment efforts are being expanded, but are hampered by the high cost of living and lack of affordable housing in Central Oregon, she said.
“We have secured traveler (nurse) position,” Berry said. “As we continue to source and hire nurses and other tech positions, we’re working to bridge the gap. We will continue to grow our own workforce.
“It’s been a struggle.”
The hospital will continue to run its employee assistance programs that offer behavioral health and other mental health resources to help its staff overcome fatigue and burnout, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.