Instead of broomsticks, about 50 witches used paddles Saturday to travel through Bend.
The witches gathered for a Halloween float on stand-up paddleboards and glided down the Deschutes River through Bend’s Old Mill District. They cackled and cheered as passersby watched the spooky sight from the shore and nearby bridges.
The second-annual Bend Witches Paddle took over the river, where the crowd of women floated together in their witch costumes. Some wore green face paint to resemble the Wicked Witch of the West, while others wore orange wigs and leggings. One wore all white, like Glenda the Good Witch. A few rode in canoes but the majority floated on stand-up paddleboards.
Some of the costumes were so realistic it appeared like the witches might take flight at any moment using their paddles as broomsticks.
PJ Fritchman, a yoga instructor in Bend, said she remembers watching the inaugural paddle event last year, when about 15 witches were on the water. Fritchman decided to join this year and she coordinated with a group of friends, who all dressed up and brought their stand-up paddleboards.
“It’s just so awesome seeing all the witches,” Fritchman said. “It just makes people smile.”
Stephanie Kammetler, one of Fritchman’s friends, dressed in all white for the float. Kammetler, the director of sales at the Oxford hotel in Bend, said she is a novice stand-up paddleboarder and was hesitant to join her friends. But earlier this week, she found a white witch’s hat at Cravin’s Candy Emporium in downtown Bend, and knew she had to finish the costume.
Kammetler hoped Saturday that the outfit might give her some magical powers to avoid falling off her board into the river, she joked.
“That actually would help,” she said.
McKenzie Stott, a professional photographer in Bend, launched the Bend Witches Paddle last year with Melinda Jahn, who is on the board of directors for the Family Access Network, a nonprofit organization that assists Central Oregon families in need.
Stott and Jahn used the event last year as a fundraiser for Family Access Network. This year, proceeds went to Mountain Star Relief Nursery, a child abuse prevention organization in Central Oregon.
Stott said she came up with the idea after seeing similar events in other cities, including a witch’s bicycle ride.
“Plus, it’s just a good thing to get together and support some good causes,” Stott said.
Bend resident Cindy Curran and her daughter, Grace, were a mother-daughter witch duo Saturday on the river. Curran and her daughter already had witch costumes and paddleboards, so they were ready for the float.
Curran couldn’t help but laugh at the sight of the witches putting their stand-up paddleboards in the river.
“I just want to be out there in it,” Curran said. “I think it’s so funny.”
