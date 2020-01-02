The calendar says it's winter in Bend, but the weather doesn't quite agree with that.

December in Bend was warmer and drier than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

The weather service reported in its monthly climate summary that the average December temperature in Bend was 34.2 degrees, which was 3.2 degrees above normal.

High temperatures averaged 41.1 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 52 degrees on Dec. 23.

Low temperatures in December averaged 27.3 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature was 7 degrees on Dec. 1.

A total of 21 days in December had low temperatures below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees, according to the monthly climate summary.

Through the entire month of December in Bend, precipitation totaled 0.79 inches, which was 1.41 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation of at least 0.1 inches was counted on 10 days. The heaviest precipitation was 0.20 inches on Dec. 13.

For 2019, precipitation totaled 11.79 inches in Bend, which was 0.43 inches above normal.

Snowfall was minimal in December. The greater snow depth on the ground was 2 inches on Dec. 1, according to the monthly climate summary.

The outlook for January in Bend calls for below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

The normal high temperature for January in Bend is 41.1 degrees. The normal low temperature is 24.5 degrees.

Normal January precipitation in Bend is 1.53 inches.