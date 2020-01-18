By MICHAEL KOHN The Bulletin
A week of stormy weather has doubled Central Oregon’s snowpack, allaying fears that the region was headed for a summer of drought-like conditions.
The snowpack in the Upper Deschutes basin had reached 86% of normal as of Friday according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
At the start of January, the region’s snowpack was just 42% of normal. The statewide snowpack was 45% of normal on Jan. 1 and is at 94% of normal.
Water is precious on the High Desert, where a century ago settlers began diverting water from the Deschutes and other rivers to turn the arid region into farmland. The tapping of water sources has left Central Oregon in a persistent state of catching up on water resources and reserves.
“This snow is a welcome sight for our national forests,” said Patrick Lair, public affairs officer for the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland.
“The more snow we accumulate in the mountains, the more water we’ll have this year in our lakes, streams and reservoirs, which benefit fisheries, wildlife and other downstream users like the irrigation districts.”
Low snowpack can also hamstring the local tourism economy, which relies on substantial snow at the Mt. Bachelor ski area through spring to attract visitors to fill up hotel rooms, restaurants and other area attractions.
“We had quite a crowd (last weekend),” said Leigh Capozzi, director of brand and communications for Mt. Bachelor. “Great energy, lots of smiles, hoots and hollers and happy skiers and snowboarders.”
For the water year, which lasts from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, the Upper Deschutes is at 67% of average, compared to 42% of average a month ago.
“Although we are still below normal, this is the beginning of a nice recovery to conditions, as long as cooler temperatures and storm systems continue to impact the region as they have during the first half of January,” said Scott Oviatt, snow survey supervisory hydrologist for the conservation service.
The Owyhee region in southeast Oregon is faring better than other areas, with the snowpack at 122% of normal. The snowpack is reported in a measurement called snow-water equivalent, which is how much water you would get if all the snow was melted.
The storms are helping Central Oregon to work its way out of drought conditions. In mid-January last year the region was under “extreme drought” conditions, according to the United States drought monitor.
But 2019 brought significant precipitation to the area — Redmond recorded 10.63 inches of precipitation, which was 1.73 inches above normal, according to National Weather Service data. The region has climbed down to “abnormally dry” conditions as of Thursday.
