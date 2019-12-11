The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Northern Oregon Cascades from 4 p.m. Wednesday until noon Friday, when 15 to 30 inches of snow is expected to fall above 4,500 feet in elevation.

The heaviest snow accumulations will be above 5,000 feet elevation.

Travel could be difficult to impossible on the mountain highways, including Santiam Pass, according to the weather service.

For those who must travel, they are encouraged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.

Travelers can check the latest road conditions by calling 511 or visiting tripcheck.com.

The winter storm warning does not include Bend and the surrounding Central Oregon cities. Mostly rain and snow is in the forecast for Bend over the weekend with minimal snow accumulation, according to the weather service.