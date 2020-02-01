Winter PrideFest took its celebration of diversity and inclusion to the snowy slopes of Mount Bachelor.
Hundreds of participants and supporters gathered Saturday at Mt. Bachelor ski area to ski, snowboard and snowshoe. Some joined in Drag Tubing, where they snow-tubed down a hill dressed in drag.
People danced all day to live music and a DJ at the West Village Lodge.
The fun Saturday was part of a the third annual event that continues Sunday with more skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing at Mt. Bachelor and a brunch in Bend.
Winter PrideFest kicked off Thursday with a panel discussion and welcoming social at Immersion Brewing in Bend. The panel discussion, “Beyond the traditional bounds of gender and sexuality in outdoor sports,” featured popular LGBTQ, outdoors and environmental advocate Wyn Wiley, who goes by Pattie Gonia on social media.
Jamie Nesbitt, president of OUT Central Oregon, said Winter PrideFest began as a grassroots gathering drawing about 150 people in its first year. It has grown to nearly 1,000 attendees this year.
Nesbitt said the event allows people to socialize and enjoy winter activities while celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of the LGBTQ community and its allies.
“The whole point of Winter PrideFest is not just for the LGBTQ community,” Nesbitt said. “We want everybody up there.”
