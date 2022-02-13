On a slope shrouded by fog and dumping snow — reminiscent of a storm day on his home mountain of Mt. Bachelor — Bend's Tommy Ford bravely skied to a 12th-place finish Sunday in Alpine skiing's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
It marked the best finish in three Olympics for Ford, who had not raced in more than a year after suffering significant injuries in a crash in January 2021.
It was the first time snow fell during an Alpine skiing race at this year’s Olympics and the bad weather conditions caused the second run to be postponed by 1 hour, 15 minutes. The skiers had been racing and training on artificial snow until the real thing started to fall on Saturday at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.
Ford was in 19th place after the first run on the “Ice River” giant slalom course, then skied his way up to 12th out of 46 finishers on the second run.
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won the gold medal, Zan Kranjec of Slovenia took silver, and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France earned bronze.
River Radamus of the U.S. was fourth, and Ford was the second-highest placing American behind Radamus. Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Luke Winters, both of the U.S., did not finish their first runs. Cochran-Siegle won the silver medal in the super-G on Tuesday.
Ford, born and raised in Bend, crashed in Adelboden, Switzerland, just over a year ago in the midst of a banner year. He had posted four World Cup top-10 results in giant slalom in the 2020-21 season, including a podium finish. He was on his way to one of the best seasons of his long career.
The crash left him with significant injuries to his knee, wrist and head. Ford, 32, said he tore two ligaments in his right knee, broke his tibial plateau and tore his meniscus. After several surgeries, he spent most of the offseason home in Bend recovering.
Ford had plenty of friends and family in Bend staying up into the wee hours Sunday morning to see how his first race back would pan out after a long recovery from those injuries.
"I'm so happy to see Tommy back doing what he loves," said Ford's longtime girlfriend and former professional ski racer Laurenne Ross, of Bend. "He's been working so hard for this moment, and he'll only improve from here on out.
"After such a complex knee injury it's really impressive to see him skiing so well in his first race back — the Olympics, nonetheless! 12th feels like a win to me, and likely to many other people that love and care about Tommy. Hopefully he feels the same."
The past year has been a painful, often emotional challenge for Ford, who has dealt with bouts of depression while simultaneously rehabilitating his knee so he can return to racing.
He was first able to get back on snow in mid-November at the U.S. Ski Team training camp in Copper, Colorado.
Ford — who grew up racing for the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation — finished 26th in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 20th at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He did not compete in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, because he was recovering from a broken leg he suffered while freeskiing in France.
Because he did not earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic team based on race performances this season, Ford was a discretionary pick for the team among the U.S. coaches.
Gold-medal winner Odermatt coped with the conditions and the delay to post a combined time of 2 minutes, 09.35 seconds.
It was the first medal in a major championship for Odermatt, who is competing at his first Olympics. He was seventh in Monday’s downhill and failed to finish the super-G the following day.
Odermatt has dominated in the giant slalom this season, winning four of the five races on the World Cup circuit to lead the discipline standings as well as the overall standings.
