It was cold outside, but the taps were flowing with winter style beers on Saturday at the Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival in Bend.
Last year's festival took place in March after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year, the festival took place in a tented area in the parking lot at GoodLife and the Century Center. And with snow all over town and temperatures in the low 30s, it lived up to its name.
Christina LaRue, executive director of the Oregon Brewers Guild, said the beer festival, which is in collaboration with the guild and GoodLife Brewing, has been going on nearly every year for a decade.
She said the event Saturday featured 16 beers on tap from Central Oregon breweries and said the main thing she loves about beer in Central Oregon is the community surrounding it.
“The craft beer in Oregon is pretty special in that it is very community driven, between bringing folks together over a pint or the work that we do within the community and for each other,” LaRue said.
According to the latest count, there are 29 breweries in Central Oregon, including those in Sunriver, Redmond, Prineville and Sisters, she said. It's a large community of local breweries which has really grown into a part of the area’s culture, she said.
“Everybody supports one another, and that’s the beauty of this industry. No matter how much competition there is, everyone wants to brew the best beer. There is complete support for one another,” LaRue said. “I don't know if I’ve ever met anybody in this town that either doesn’t know someone who works in a brewery, or they work at a brewery themselves.”
Bend is indeed a beer town, and Barbara Kuck and her boyfriend, Jake O’Donnell of Bend, happened to stumble on the event — and they were glad they did.
“We actually bonded over it when we first started dating, over our love for stouts and porters, so the fact that we stumbled upon this shows we are living in the right town. It feels like it was meant for us,” Kuck said.
Kuck and O’Donnell said they had a pregame beer before coming to the festival and both were working on a Snicker flavored stout from GoodLife.
Kuck, who works in the wine industry, said beer is appealing to her because of the variety. Because of how much there is, nobody has to drink the same beer twice, she said.
“I come from the wine industry…I really have a passion for beer though. I feel like it is very similar, the different hops, the different styles, even the different brewers, all of the different ways they make the beers, the different flavors they put into it. So for me it is like tasting the brewer’s personalities almost, in beers,” Kuck said.
O’Donnell had one important thing to share.
“If anybody who organizes beer fests is listening, they should do more beer fests,” he said. “You can never have too many.”
Jason Hatfield and Neysa Larson, of Bend, were on a staycation when they decided to walk down to the festival.
“I think these kind of things are cool because the breweries are putting out something that is not necessarily readily available. It is different for the season, so it makes it kind of fun,” Hatfield said.
Larson said she wasn’t super into beers until she started dating Hatfield, but the brews started to grow on her and now she likes to drink darker beers.
On Saturday she was nursing a dark lager, while Hatfield, who enjoys classic IPA’s normally, was enjoying a Baltic Porter.
Anne Riggin of Bend was at the festival with her husband waiting for her friends to arrive.
She said she and her husband go to beer festivals frequently and that beer is a part of their lives, especially since after she retired, giving her more time to indulge.
“I like the different varieties of taste, I like the social setting around beer,” she said. “Bend has the best beer community!”
