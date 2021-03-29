The windstorm that blasted Central Oregon on Sunday knocked out power to thousands of households, as well as traffic signals and businesses.
More than 5,500 customers were without power on Sunday afternoon in Central Oregon, according to Tom Gauntt, a spokesperson for Pacific Power. Most of these were in Bend and Madras. The outages for many households lasted well into Monday morning.
On Monday mid-day more than 2,000 customers were still without power mostly in Bend’s southern neighborhoods and Deschutes River Woods. Gauntt said power was expected to be restored to most of these customers by 3 p.m.
Gauntt said the windstorm caused “extensive damage” including downed wires and broken electric poles. Multiple businesses along Third Street in Bend between Powers and Murphy roads were without power on Sunday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.