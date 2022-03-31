Brush fire in Redmond

Firefighters battle a wind-driven brush fire northeast of Redmond on Thursday. 

 Redmond Fire & Rescue

A wind-driven brush fire consumed around 3 acres across multiple open pastures near Redmond on Thursday before fire crews were able to contain it.

At 2:48 p.m., Redmond Fire & Rescue was alerted to a reported grass fire in the 3600 block of NW Canal Boulevard. As crews responded to the fire, a large column of black smoke was visible to the northeast of Redmond, the fire department said in a news release.

When crews arrived, the fire was moving across multiple pastures. Gusting winds made it difficult for firefighters to stop the fire.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. Animals in the pastures were moved to safe places.

An initial investigation of the fire indicated the landowner was burning in a nearby ditch when winds picked up and caused the fire to burn out of control.

Bulletin staff report

